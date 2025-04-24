Lane reductions on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway begin April 25; Temporary signals, pedestrian changes ahead

BISMARCK, N.D. – Beginning Friday, April 25, traffic on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway will be reduced to one lane in each direction to accommodate ongoing work on the Interstate 94 Exit 161 Interchange project.

Crews will begin removing the existing raised medians and replacing them with asphalt. These efforts will support future traffic adjustments and help maintain traffic flow during construction. Pedestrian access along the corridor will remain available, though routes may change.

Additionally, temporary traffic signals at Miriam Avenue and Trenton Drive are being installed. Motorists are advised to follow posted signage and reduce speeds when traveling through the work zone.

The I-94 Exit 161 Interchange project began in spring 2024 and will continue through summer 2026. The project is designed to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding right-turn loops for more efficient travel. NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For more information and updates on traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/exit161.