Statement on the Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and the Situation in the West Bank

SLOVENIA, April 24 - We echo their grave concern over the intolerable situation caused by Israeli complete blockade of the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza for over 50 days, which has depleted essential supplies and placed civilians at acute risk of starvation, epidemic disease, and death. Slovenia supports the E3’s urgent call for Israel to immediately restore rapid and unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery, in full compliance with international humanitarian law.

Like E3, Slovenia condemns all actions that exacerbate the crisis, including the politicization of humanitarian aid by Israeli authorities and plans to maintain a post-war presence in Gaza, which undermine prospects for peace and a two-state solution. Slovenia shares E3's outrage at recent strikes on humanitarian personnel, infrastructure, and healthcare facilities, and we join their demand for Israel to protect civilians, restore deconfliction systems, ensure the predictability, safety and freedom of humanitarian workers, and facilitate medical evacuations. Slovenia reiterates its call for Hamas to immediately release all hostages.

In addition to the crisis in Gaza, Slovenia wishes to highlight the unacceptable conditions in the West Bank, where escalating violence, settlement expansion, and restrictions on Palestinian movement and access to resources have severely deteriorated living conditions. The systematic demolition of Palestinian homes, confiscation of land, and increasing settler violence, often with impunity, violate international law and further entrench the occupation. These actions not only exacerbate Palestinian suffering but also undermine the viability of a future Palestinian state, which Slovenia has consistently supported as part of a just and lasting peace. We urge Israel to halt all settlement activities, protect Palestinian civilians, and ensure accountability for violations in the West Bank, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.

Slovenia calls for all parties to return to a ceasefire and create space for meaningful dialogue. Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool, and the demographic or political status of Palestinian territories must not be altered through unilateral actions. We stand ready to work with international community to support humanitarian efforts, protect civilian lives, and advance a negotiated two-state solution that ensures dignity and security for both Palestinians and Israelis.