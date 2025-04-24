Veterans Treatment Courts in the Spotlight at 2025 Problem-Solving Court Month Ceremony

This 2025 Supreme Court Problem-Solving Court Month proclamation ceremony will spotlight the work of Nebraska’s veterans treatment courts. Special guest speakers for the April 30, event include Alyssa Bourbon of Kearney, a graduate of the Veterans Treatment Court and a successful business owner. Bourbon will share her personal story and speak about the life-changing impact of the program. Joining her is Major General Daryl Bohac, former Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard. Bohac’s presence underscores the vital connection between military service, resilience, and the transformative power of problem-solving courts.

While May is nationally recognized as Drug Court Month, Nebraska’s diverse problem-solving court programs, including veterans treatment courts, warrant a broader celebration. The proclamation will highlight the contributions of all problem-solving courts and promote greater awareness, particularly within the legal community.

Nebraska Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke will sign a proclamation recognizing Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month at 2:00 p.m. in the Supreme Court courtroom.

Nebraska’s problem-solving courts are innovative programs that address the underlying causes of criminal behavior. Operated by the Nebraska Judicial Branch, these courts combine intensive community-based supervision, judicial oversight, and behavioral health treatment. Judges, attorneys, probation officers, law enforcement, treatment providers, researchers, and educators work together to support participants and strengthen communities across the state.

Watch Live: Nebraska Public Media. (Link will be available as Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month Proclamation Signing Ceremony).