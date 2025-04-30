TuxCare Further Expands Support for AlmaLinux Community with New Security Hardening Services

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced it unveiled new services that help to further bolster AlmaLinux’s stance as a leading, optimized powerhouse OS for enterprises around the globe. Its just-launched Security Hardening Services for AlmaLinux expand TuxCare’s commitment to the OS and its community, arming users with the automation, guidance and troubleshooting expertise that’s needed to ensure an organization achieves and continually maintains compliance with ever-complex regulations.Protecting sensitive data while also maintaining system integrity and ensuring compliance, TuxCare’s Security Hardening Services for AlmaLinux follow STIG and CIS benchmarks, ultimately helping organizations more fully align with hardening best practices. The new services leave the work to TuxCare’s experts, offering pre-mapped compliance controls (PCI DSS, FedRAMP, ISO27001, etc.), automated enforcement, and balanced security configurations that don’t interfere with operations or take staff away from their core mission.In February, TuxCare announced it completed a Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) for AlmaLinux OS 9, ushering in new opportunities for AlmaLinux to greatly expand its presence throughout the government and other enterprise deployments that demand the most powerful safeguards and assurances. With the DISA STIG (which this month received an update to v1r2) and CIS AlmaLinux OS 9 Benchmarks already available, FIPS 140‑3 compliance in place, and today’s launch of Security Hardening Services, TuxCare delivers the highest level of security and compliance for AlmaLinux enterprise deployments.Organizations can find more information on TuxCare’s Security Hardening Services for AlmaLinux at:“With this latest launch of AlmaLinux-focused services, we look to greatly simplify the hardening process and avoid the manual processes that can lead to dangerous misconfigurations and vulnerabilities potentially impacting compliance with several standards,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “And since the service is fully customizable, TuxCare’s service will always fit your environment's needs and be ready with the needed experts to eliminate often associated complexities.”About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.