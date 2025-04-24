Bridging the Digital Divide by Embedding Digital Skills in Workforce Development

On March 20, 2025, Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and the Office of Workforce Development announced a $1 million investment to expand the City of Boston’s Digital Literacy (DigLit) Initiative, a critical initiative that helps workforce development programs address digital literacy gaps. During this event, the Worker Empowerment Learning Lab, in partnership with World Education and the YMCA of Greater Boston, hosted a panel discussion on digital skills in workforce development.

The panel was moderated by Priyanka Sharma, Vice President of World Education, and included:

Marc Creegan, Manufacturing Manager, Life Sciences

Brett Jacobson, Manager of Distributed Generation, Eversource

Dr. Marvin Loiseau, Dean of Academic and Student Affairs, FC Tech

Robert Lowell, Sr. Director of Workforce Development, YMCA of Greater Boston

Macy Reed, Director of Workforce Development, Boston Medical Center

Korynn Stoyanoff, Director of Adult Career Training, Just-A-Start

Zachary Thompson, Sr. Engineering Manager, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The panel discussion yielded several important insights into the current state of digital skills requirements and training:

Demand for digital skills is growing across the workforce, including in traditionally “blue-collar” occupations.

The panelists described an increase in the integration of digital skills across occupations, including those that might not be traditionally considered “digital” jobs. For example, staff may access work orders through a digital platform, and staying in communication with team members now requires a familiarity with both email and video meeting platforms. Zachary Thompson (Dana-Farber) noted that in the facilities management sector, technicians now use building management software to monitor mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems and identify potential issues. In addition, even applying forto jobs, navigating onboarding, and accessing payroll systems requires the use of digital platforms and a degree of digital skills.

Digital resilience is key to navigating a changing skills requirement landscape

In light of the growing integration of digital skills above, multiple employers noted the importance of developing a “comfort level” using technology. This helps employees adapt to new systems as they move between roles or their companies move between platforms.

System alignment between training providers and employers helps foster effective partnerships

Both employer and trainer panelists emphasized the importance of making sure that both core skills and soft skills were aligned between training providers and employers. Macy Reed (BMC) and Rob Lowell (YMCA) noted that a recent successful partnership between BMC required agility in planning and implementation. For example, the YMCA’s training program incorporated digital literacy and professional etiquette elements, addressing one of BMC’s identified skill gaps.

Panelists also had the opportunity to offer their recommendations on how stakeholders and policymakers in workforce development could address the changing digital skills landscape. These included:

Expanding the use of stipended “learn & earn” programs.

Moving away from strict education requirements and promoting non-BA pathways in occupations.

Pushing for digital equity and ensuring that community members, including older immigrants, have the opportunity to develop foundational digital skills.

View the entire event, including the panel discussion, below.