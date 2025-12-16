Building Material Reuse Assessment Program RFP

The Environment Department has issued an RFP for a Building Material Reuse Assessment Program. A Pre-Proposal Q&A will be on December 17 at 11:00 AM on Zoom .

The Building Material Reuse Assessment Program will study the materials available at qualifying renovation and demolition sites in Boston, characterize what is suitable for reuse and recycling, and create a plan for the management of building materials. The selected vendor will provide an inventory of reusable materials and a materials management plan to each property owner/project manager, as well as a combined inventory and management guide to the City.

By encouraging reuse and recycling, the Environment Department hopes to ease demand for virgin building products and reduce landfill waste, lessening the significant harms at both ends of the linear material economy. Reuse can also preserve aspects of Boston’s historic character by salvaging irreplaceable heritage materials—building elements made with resources or craftsmanship that were once common but are now rare or unavailable—for use in period-appropriate or new projects.

Details:

The selected team will:

develop an assessment protocol, to include a tool to record an inventory of materials suitable for reuse;

conduct assessments of renovation and demolition project sites, inventorying the materials suitable for reuse and recycling and creating a plan for their management.

provide an inventory and management plan to the building owner and/or project manager

will share detailed inventory data with the Environment Department.

This initiative seeks to survey a set of buildings with diverse characteristics. The City of Boston will selectively approve sites to achieve a broad and representative sample across building types, uses, sizes, ages, and locations

IMPORTANT DATES: