City of Boston Designates Three Freedom Trail Sites as Official Landmarks

BOSTON — December 16, 2025 — Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston Office of Historic Preservation have announced the designation of three historic places along Boston’s Freedom Trail as Boston Landmarks, the highest level of protection and honor afforded historic buildings in Boston. This announcement comes on the 252nd anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

The Old North Church and Campus, the Old South Meeting House, and the Old Corner Bookstore and Cunningham House, join the list of approximately 125 designated Boston Landmarks throughout the city and its neighborhoods, whose future changes or improvements will now be guided by the Boston Landmarks Commission.

“These designations mark a powerful moment in our city’s ongoing commitment to honoring the full story of Boston’s past,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The Old North Church, Old South Meeting House, and Old Corner Bookstore are not just historic landmarks—they are living symbols of the courage, creativity, and collective action that have shaped our democracy. As we prepare to mark the 250th birthday of our American democracy, preserving these iconic sites ensures that future generations can engage with the layered and evolving history of our city—and be inspired to build a more just and inclusive future.”

The three designations were authorized by Mayor Wu and unanimous votes from both the Boston Landmarks Commission and the Boston City Council. The protections now place the properties under the authority of the Landmarks Commission, which will oversee any proposed alterations. Landmark status does not prevent change; rather, the Commission reviews and approves proposals for changes, ensuring the character and history of the buildings are maintained. This includes facilitating efforts to make the structures more accessible and sustainable.

Each landmark designation was initiated by a petition submitted by residents of Boston.

Old South Meeting House

Built from 1729-1730 as the second meeting house for its Puritan congregation, the Old South Meeting House replaced a 1699 structure on the same site. The landmark report states that The Old South Meeting House is nationally significant for its association with events in Boston that led to the American colonies’ revolt in 1775. Most notably, the building was the site of large public meetings following the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770 and as the staging ground for the Boston Tea Party on December 16, 1773. Old South Church was among many churches in New England that baptized and admitted Black and Indigenous Bostonians to membership. While enslaved members of the congregation were relegated to the upper balconies of the historic meetinghouse, their attendance at worship services also fostered the beginnings of coordinated actions and petitions that called for the abolition of slavery in Boston.

Now operated by Revolutionary Spaces, the Meeting House continues to celebrate civil discourse and democratic engagement.

“The Old South Meeting House has long been a beacon of civic action and free expression, from the debates that sparked the Boston Tea Party to the many stories of dissent and community within its walls,” said Nat Sheidley, President and CEO of Revolutionary Spaces. “Landmark designation not only protects this revolutionary gathering place but ensures it remains an active space where people can connect with Boston’s history and be inspired to carry its ideals forward as we approach these milestone anniversaries."

Old North Church and Campus

According to the study report developed for the landmark designation, The Christ Church, also known as "Old North,” is one of the most historically significant churches in America, and continues as an active congregation of the Episcopal Church. Built between 1723 and 1740 on Salem Street in the North End, Old North is famous for the two lanterns that were placed in its steeple on the night of April 18, 1775 to signal to the Sons of Liberty in Charlestown that British troops were marching to Lexington and Concord by the shortest route across the Charles River. The Old North Church and Campus became an internationally recognized symbol of freedom thanks to the poem, "Paul Revere's Ride" written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1860, on the eve of the Civil War. It is also one of the most visited sites on Boston's Freedom Trail. In addition to its significance as a symbol of American patriotism, Old North also has strong ties to English traditions. It is the oldest standing church building in Boston, and a rare example of Georgian architecture built in the style of Sir Christopher Wren.

“This hallowed site, where lanterns once sent a message of liberty now stands not only as an icon of our nation’s founding, but as a living classroom,” said City Councilor Coletta Zapata. “By preserving the stories of all who have worshiped, learned, and found community here, we honor our past and empower future generations.”

The Church today tells a broader, more inclusive story, highlighting the roles of enslaved Black and Indigenous congregants, and reckoning with its complex ties to the American slave trade and social hierarchy.

“Boston Landmark status helps ensure that this iconic and sacred space will tell its full story for generations to come,” said Nikki Stewart, Executive Director of Old North Illuminated.

Old Corner Bookstore and Cunningham House

The Boston Landmark study report for the Old Corner Bookstore and the Cunningham House highlights the buildings as a cornerstone of Boston’s literary and architectural heritage, but the Old Corner Bookstore was actually built as a residence and apothecary shop in 1718 after the Great Fire of 1711. It became an epicenter of American publishing in the 19th century when it was the headquarters of the groundbreaking publisher Ticknor & Fields which brought forward the works of literary giants like Thoreau, Hawthorne, Beecher-Stowe, Longfellow and Emerson. The business practices of Ticknor and Fields also revolutionized the publishing industry at the time with new models of compensation for authors.

Built on the site of what had been the home of 17th century religious reformer Anne Hutchinson, the Old Corner Bookstore and the adjacent Cunningham House are Downtown Boston’s oldest remaining commercial buildings. The buildings were also an early historic preservation project for Boston, when the non-profit organization Historic Boston Inc. was formed in 1960 to save them from demolition. The buildings remain a model of adaptive reuse, hosting modern tenants while preserving its early 18th-century architecture.

“It is an honor to continue the legacy of the 1718 Old Corner Bookstore and the circa 1728 Cunningham House as landmarks for our thriving downtown here at Historic Boston Incorporated,” said Dr. Rebecca F. Kemper, Executive Director of Historic Boston Incorporated. “These buildings not only represent the longstanding commitment to architectural preservation in Boston, but as sites along the Freedom Trail, they also provide an opportunity to preserve and share complex, underrepresented histories, particularly those relating to Women’s History and Black History.”

The designations of three Revolutionary period sites are timed to honor their important roles in the American Revolution and the early American republic. In May, Mayor Michelle Wu and thousands of Bostonians gathered at Paul Revere Mall to kick off Boston 250, the City of Boston’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of American Independence. The event, which stretched from the North End to Charlestown, reenacted Paul Revere’s Ride from his home in North Square, his row across Boston Harbor and his departure from Charlestown by horse for Lexington. The event included a play on Paul Revere Mall, followed by a colorful drone show over Boston Harbor. Boston 250 is a citywide effort to align and uplift Boston's revolutionary past and present.

Since taking office in 2021, Mayor Wu has advanced historic preservation initiatives throughout the city, including establishment of the Office of Historic Preservation in 2022 and the designation of more than 30 new Boston Landmarks and historic districts, including the Highland Park Architectural Conservation District in Roxbury. Residents interested in exploring landmark designation of a structure, landscape or neighborhood in Boston can learn more by visiting boston.gov/landmarks or by contacting the Boston Office of Historic Preservation at BLC@boston.gov.