Inks and Bindings Features Stories of Light and Renewal to the LA Times Festival of Books

MAD Druggist Aglow and Still Burning: Mothers Mentors Motivators From the Heart

Three bold narratives offer readers spiritual insight and emotional clarity in uncertain times.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With themes of empathy, faith, and transformation at their core, three books from Inks and Bindings offer compelling narratives that challenge societal norms and explore the depths of personal growth.These titles, set to be featured at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, delve into the human experience through deeply personal journeys of redemption, self-discovery, and spiritual awakening. With their diverse perspectives and profound messages, these works will inspire readers seeking meaning and growth in an ever-changing world.In today’s world of strict systems and rigid protocols, what happens when a good man chooses empathy over rules? That’s the provocative question at the heart of “Mad Druggist,” the new novel by Frank Hozeska. This powerful and darkly humorous narrative follows Louie, a kind, generous pharmacist whose unconventional counseling methods spark controversy—and ultimately, professional ruin. As Louie navigates the fallout of his radical compassion, the story unveils a deeper spiritual battle against hypocrisy, rejection, and the desperate plea for a second chance.Author Frank Hozeska writes from experience. Born and raised in Burlington, Wisconsin, he earned pharmacy and health education degrees before launching his career in healthcare and the arts. After relocating to California in search of sun and creative freedom, Hozeska explored acting, stand-up comedy, and screenwriting—all passions that now inform his dynamic storytelling voice. In “Mad Druggist,” he fuses lived experience with fiction to create a poignant, sometimes chaotic tale of a man brought low by doing what he believed was right. It’s a story for anyone who’s ever been punished for coloring outside the lines—and for those still fighting to be heard.When faith sparks transformation, stories like Margaret N. Youell’s light the way for others seeking hope and healing. In her inspiring book “Aglow and Still Burning: Mothers Mentors Motivators,” author and spiritual counselor Margaret N. Youell chronicles her remarkable journey from a search for identity and healing to a life renewed through faith and fellowship. Her involvement with Women’s Aglow Fellowship International became a turning point—introducing her to a vibrant spiritual community and connecting her with the Mothers, Mentors, and Motivators who helped lead her to a deep, personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Through this powerful testimony, Youell reveals how spiritual mentorship and a renewed mind empowered her to rise above childhood trauma, grief, and self-doubt—offering a beacon of encouragement for others on a similar path.Now a dynamic leader and author, Margaret N. Youell lives a purpose-driven life, devoted to helping others discover their identity in Christ. Her story encourages readers to embrace their spiritual transformation by recognizing the people God places in their path. Her book is more than a memoir—it’s a call to awaken the glowing presence of the Holy Spirit within, inspiring others to find strength, healing, and wholeness in their walk with God.Sometimes the quiet moments in life hold the loudest truths. In “From the Heart,” author M.A. Benjamin opens a deeply personal dialogue on self-discovery, spiritual growth, and the beauty found in life’s in-betweens. With each page, she reflects on the lessons shaped by her past, the presence of God in her everyday decisions, and the gratitude she holds for transformation—however slow or stubborn it may come.M.A. Benjamin, a Fordham University alumna and veteran of the USAF Reserve, writes with an authentic voice rooted in compassion and faith. Her life experiences and love for children shine through in a narrative that encourages readers to pause, look back, and recognize the changes God has already begun in them. For Benjamin, touching even one soul with hope and truth is enough—and her book does just that.Visitors to the festival can find these titles and more at Inks and Bindings’ booth #930 in the Black Zone at the University of Southern California. In this space, attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves in the inspiring narratives that challenge conventional thinking and offer paths to personal and spiritual growth.For more information on the full selection of books showcased at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, visit Inks and Bindings’ festival page at https:// inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025 /. Additional highlights, author features, and behind-the-scenes content can also be found in the latest issue of the Inks and Bindings magazine, available here: https://inksandbindings.com/latfob-magazine/ About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

