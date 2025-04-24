State Police Civilian and Sworn Employees Recognized for Outstanding Service; Trooper and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year Announced

April 24, 2025

(TIMONIUM, MD) – Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. recognized employees of the year for the Department, including the announcement of the statewide Trooper, Non-Commissioned Officer, Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor, Emergency Dispatcher and Civilian Employee of the Year for 2024.

The 2024 Trooper of the Year is Trooper First Class Jack Hadley, assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Maryland State Apprehension Team. The 2024 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year is Sergeant Steven Muehl assigned to the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. The Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor of the Year is EDS Bethany Richards of the JFK Memorial Barrack. The Emergency Dispatcher of the Year is EDII Lashonda Wilson of the Hagerstown Barrack. The Civilian of the Year is Administrative Specialist III Latosha Clark of the Forestville Barrack. The winners were chosen from Troopers, NCOs, EDs, EDS’ and Civilians who won the award locally at each of their barracks, divisions, or units throughout the Maryland State Police.

In a ceremony today, Colonel Butler thanked each of the winners for their commitment to public service and for providing outstanding law enforcement services to the people of Maryland. “I am very proud to lead a force of dedicated employees who commit themselves each day to doing all they can to fight crime, reduce traffic crashes, and protect our citizens,” Colonel Butler said. “This is an opportunity to honor outstanding achievements of members of our State Police family who, in each of their assignments, are committed to upholding the highest standards of the police profession as we serve the people of Maryland.”

Pictured from left to right: Latosha Clark, Bethany Richards, Sergeant Steven Muehl, Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Lashonda Wilson, TFC Jack Hadley

Trooper First Class Jack Hadley, 2024 Trooper of the Year

Trooper First Class Jack Hadley has been a member of the Maryland State Police since 2016 and is a graduate of the 145th Academy Class. As a barrack trooper, TFC Hadley was a consistent leader in traffic and criminal enforcement. In 2022, after a highly competitive process, TFC Hadley was selected and assigned to the Maryland State Apprehension Team where he quickly adapted to his role as a fugitive investigator. Today, he is highly respected for his ability to locate and apprehend dangerous criminals, despite their efforts to avoid apprehension. His supervisor describes him as highly self-motivated and professional Maryland State Trooper that all others should strive to emulate. In 2024, while leading numerous high profile and high risk fugitive investigations, TFC Hadley located and apprehended 77 fugitives, who collectively were wanted on 109 felony warrants and 31 misdemeanor warrants.

Sergeant Stephen Muehl, 2024 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

Sergeant Stephen Muehl, a graduate of the 134th Academy Class, is assigned to the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. While working his full-time assignment as a homicide investigator, SGT Muehl proactively initiated the implementation of the Highway Gun Crime Initiative to assist personnel at the barracks around the state with reports of alleged road rage incidents. In the last six months of 2024, his initiative resulted in the investigation of 61 road rage cases yielding 20 arrests and the seizure of 24 firearms.

Ms. Bethany Richards, 2024 Maryland State Police Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor of the Year

Bethany Richards is an Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor for the JFK Memorial Barrack. EDS Richards’ ability to remain calm under pressure, combined with her strong decision-making skills, has earned her the respect and trust of her team and colleagues. Richards consistently sets the standard for excellence in her role, demonstrating exceptional leadership, teamwork, and professionalism.

Ms. Lashonda Wilson, 2024 Maryland State Police Emergency Dispatcher of the Year

Lashonda Wilson is an Emergency Dispatcher for the Hagerstown Barrack. As a valued dispatcher, ED Wilson is an asset to the Hagerstown Barrack dispatch team and a valued member of the Department.

Ms. Latosha Clark, 2024 Maryland State Police Civilian of the Year

Latosha Clark is an Administrative Specialist III for the Forestville Barrack. With previous experience as an emergency dispatcher supervisor, Ms. Clark is an outstanding civilian employee who provides guidance to others as a mentor and a colleague. She is a valued member of the Maryland State Police family.

