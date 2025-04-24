Realfinity Appoints New Head of Growth to Drive Strategic Expansion

Kris Pope, who previously ran Better Mortgage’s embedded lending solution for real estate agents, will join Realfinity as Head of Growth.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realfinity , a leading embedded finance platform designed for the real estate and mortgage industry, has appointed Kris Pope as its new Head of Growth. In this role, Pope will lead strategic initiatives to drive the company’s expansion, enhance B2B user acquisition, and strengthen the company’s position.“We are thrilled to welcome Kris to Relfinity as we continue to expand,” said Luca Dahlhausen, Co-Founder and CEO of Realfinity. “He has an outstanding track record and will be a valuable addition to the team. Attracting top-tier talent to Realfinity reflects the strength of our vision and the momentum we’re building as we continue to transform the mortgage industry.”Realfinity is transforming the real estate industry by empowering non-financial service providers to offer mortgage solutions at the point-of-sale through its innovative platform. “We are intending to be the infrastructure/ rails that allows agents and companies to embed mortgage into their existing business.”, said Luca Dahlhausen.Prior to joining Realfinity, Pope served as Director of Sales for Better DUO, where he led cross-functional teams in the planning, building, launching, and management of SaaS innovation products. He has a proven track record of leading sales teams to achieve and surpass multi-million-dollar revenue gains and ambitious sales growth objectives."Realfinity is redefining how non-financial agents and companies engage with mortgage solutions, and I’m excited to be part of that transformation," said Kris Pope, Head of Growth at Realfinity. "The ability to empower agents with embedded finance tools is a game changer for the industry, and I look forward to driving growth in this sector.”Pope has a strong background working with companies focused on revolutionizing real estate transactions. His previous roles included spending over five years at Zillow Group and has extensive experience in the PropTech and Fintech sector having worked with companies like Propy Inc. and Modus.At Realfinity, Pope will be responsible for leading the company’s growth strategy, overseeing B2B customer acquisition and forging strategic partnerships. He will focus on expanding the adoption of Realfinity’s embedded finance platform, driving sales initiatives and scaling the company’s impact in the real estate and mortgage sectors.For more information on Realfinity, please visit https://rfm.io/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.