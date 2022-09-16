Plasma Waters To Host Roundtable at World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit
The Award-Winning and Patented ‘Plasma Activated Water’ innovators will showcase their world-changing technology at the two-day conference.LONDON, ENGLAND, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Hardt, CEO of Plasma Waters, will host a roundtable discussion at World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in London (September 20-21), focused on nature-based solutions for sustainability.
Plasma Waters' patented breakthrough plasma technology is proven to increase sustainability by eliminating harmful bacteria and viruses from water and boosting the quality of agricultural output. The two-day conference will focus on “Accelerating the Transition to Sustainable and Resilient Agri-Food System” and will serve as a forum to share ideas, experiences and hurdles in monitoring water and ag outputs.
Now in its 10th year, the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit has become the annual meeting place for the global agtech industry. The summit will bring together leading agribusinesses, co-operatives, CPG brands, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to accelerate the transition to sustainable and resilient agri-food systems. From breeding resilience and diversity into the food system, to tackling labor shortages with robotics and automation, to supporting farmers to adopt new regenerative ag practices, the summit will identify the technologies, finance and business models needed to deliver a greener, more food secure future.
By 2050, to feed everyone on earth, we’ll need to produce 70% more food than we do today. To address this critical issue, Plasma Waters is leading the next revolution in agribusiness and contributing valuable solutions to enhance food security and feed a growing global population. Its “Plasma Activated Water” has been proven to boost the quality of agricultural output and has a multitude of important applications to improve sustainability across the entire food chain. The technology is already being used and tested on crops at West Texas A&M University and other academic and industrial settings, which are using plasma activated water to improve plant health and boost agricultural output.
“We are looking forward to showcasing what Plasma Waters can do to empower sustainable agriculture,” said Plasma Waters Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Alfredo Zolezzi. “World Agri-Tech gathers some of the greatest minds in agri-food, making it the perfect place to demonstrate how Plasma Waters can address some of the industry’s biggest challenges.”
With two days of in-person sessions and networking including panel debates, roundtables, fireside chats, start-up pitching and 1-1 networking (plus an online summit platform extending access around the globe), the summit will facilitate knowledge exchange, high-value connections and long-lasting business relationships.
The next revolution in agribusiness, Plasma Waters’ patented technology uses its non-thermal plasma technology to transform water into plasma in continuous flow. Plasma Waters’ technological breakthrough creates valuable solutions to improve plant health and boost agricultural output. Plasma Waters has already been tested in industrial settings and is ready for real world agriculture application.
Added Plasma Waters CEO Robert Hardt: “At Plasma Waters, we are committed to providing disruptive technology and game-changing solutions for a sustainable future. We are looking forward to participating in what is sure to be an enlightening conversation with some of the world’s leading experts and innovators in agtech as well as share how we are helping anyone from growers to equipment manufacturers join the green revolution.”
For more information on Plasma Waters: www.plasmawaters.com
For more information on the World Agr-Tech Conference: https://worldagritechinnovation.com/
Patricia Rogers
The Tag Experience
email us here