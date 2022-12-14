Plasma Waters Partners with India’s Largest Agri Enterprise – Samunnati To Bring The Next Green Revolution
Samunnati signs a cooperation agreement with Miami-based Plasma Waters to improve agri productivity.INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the gap between the global food demand and supply grows incessantly, the need to find innovative solutions for immediate and effective application is a pressing one. Agricultural production needs to increase by 70 percent by 2050, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, in order to meet demand as the world’s population continues to grow, as does the number of people experiencing food insecurity.
While sustainable agricultural practices are imperative in the current state of affairs, higher productivity & better farmers’ income is equally paramount. Some of the world’s leading inventions have been inspired from nature, solving complex problems faced by the human race. Plasma Waters’ technology is a disruptive innovation which is based on nature’s gift of Plasma, the fourth state of matter.
Plasma Waters’ continuous-flow cold plasma technology turns water into Plasma Activated Water (PAW), a natural microbicide and growth enhancer. PAW provides a natural alternative that can replace the damaging impact from pesticides and can boost plant growth, disease resistance and stress tolerance levels. It also enhances freshness and longevity after harvest resulting in reduction in food wastages from farm to plate value chain.
Plasma Waters technology is a patented technology of Plasma Water Solutions Inc based in Miami, Florida, and headed globally by the CEO, Mr. Robert Hardt. The company recently announced its India launch and now is ready for the next big leap towards realizing its vision on Indian soil. Robert Hardt along with the CRO of the company, Jerry Zuchowicki visited India to launch the first partnership of the Indian entity with one of the largest Agri Enterprises Samunnati Agro Solutions India Private Limited. Anil S G Kumar, the founder CEO of Samunnati & Pragya Kalia, MD- India of Plasma Water Solutions India Pvt Ltd signed the MOU to begin this strategic relationship.
Samunnati is an open agri network working to unlock the trillion-dollar plus potential of Indian agriculture with small holder farmers at the center of it. The perfect union, Samunnati stands for collective growth & collective prosperity for the agri ecosystem, while Plasma Waters’ groundbreaking water-based solutions delivers the promise of ‘Innovation with Purpose’ by setting a virtuous cycle of higher & better production for farmers in the most sustainable way.
Thanking Anil & the Samunnati team on their forthcoming approach, Robert said, “we are proud to partner with Samunnati as we have a common purpose of ‘growth for all’ encompassing all stakeholders, consumers & environment. We wish to bring the next Green Revolution through this technology and with like minded partners like Samunnati, we can do this faster.”
Serving the entire value chain, Samunnati’s solutions enable affiliated Farmer Collectives and the larger ecosystem to be more efficient and productive through multiple technology-enabled interventions and collaborative partnerships. Samunnati currently has reach in 22 states, 4500 Farmer Collectives having 6 Million Farmers, 3500 Agri Enterprises, and 100+ Agri Value Chains. They have achieved over $1.5 Billion in Gross Transaction Value so far & envision impacting 1 in every 4 farming households through their network by 2027.
Speaking on the occasion, Anil said, “Bringing in world-class technology in cultivation is foundational to achieve the full potential of Indian Agri Sector. In this context, we are delighted to partner with Plasma Waters to bring to India, the best in class water technology for the Agri sector. This revolutionary technology is a perfect example of a symbiotic connection between conservation and deriving economic benefits for the farming community.”
Plasma Waters technology is already being tested on the field at large scale in the USA. Samunnati will support the Proof of Concept demonstrations at their Centre of Excellence at Hyderabad & Chennai. They will introduce this technology to their Agri Enterprises, FPOs & Farmers under their promise of bringing the world’s groundbreaking tech innovations to the farming community’s benefits.
