Eagle Pass CBP officers seize more than $10 million in liquid methamphetamine; driver arrested
EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized alleged liquid methamphetamine that totaled more than $10 million in street value.
“Our frontline CBP officers maintained strict vigilance, utilized high tech tools and took down a significant amount of liquid methamphetamine,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Seizures like these illustrate perfectly CBP’s ongoing commitment to upholding CBP’s border security mission and protecting our communities.”
The seizure occurred on April 20 at the Eagle Pass International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 46-year-old female Mexican citizen driving a 2000 Dodge pickup for secondary inspection. Following a thorough examination that included a nonintrusive inspection system scan, CBP officers discovered a total of nearly 1,149 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine within an external fuel tank.
The narcotics have a street value of $10,562,320.
CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
