U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child sex offender

MONROE, Mich. - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Gibraltar Station arrested an alien from Germany, convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a child, Dec. 5.

Silvio Berge, 60, was in the United States on a visa and was charged with solicitating a child for sex last March when the teenager he thought he was messaging turned out to be an undercover officer.

Berge’s arrest and subsequent conviction resulted from the combined effort of Homeland Security Investigations special agents and victim assistance specialists, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Violent Internet Predator Exploitation Response Team – VIPER. U.S. Border Patrol agents took custody of Berge after his release from jail because his crimes resulted in the revocation of his visa. Berge will be deported from the United States.

"Our agents, working closely with our law enforcement partners, continue to strengthen border security and protect the communities we serve," said Detroit Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo, Jr. "This case highlights the comprehensive nature of our immigration enforcement mission, from apprehending those who attempt to illegally enter the United States to aggressively targeting individuals who violate our nation's laws and endanger public safety. When a person abuses the privilege of legal entry, we act decisively, including the revocation of their immigration status, to ensure accountability and safeguard our communities."

Upon his release on Dec. 5, U.S. Border Patrol agents immediately took him into custody due to the revocation of his visa. He will be deported from the United States.