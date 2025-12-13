CBP hosting NEXUS, Global Entry enrollment event

Available only to applicants who have completed Canadian interview

BLAINE, Wash. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Trusted Traveler Programs is now offering a special engagement for applicants to complete their Global Entry or NEXUS enrollment interview.

For a limited time, applicants who have already completed their Canadian interview and are only waiting on the U.S. interview portion, can complete their interview at the enrollment center in Blaine.

Applicants who are conditionally approved and are waiting on both the U.S. and Canadian interview or only the Canadian interview for NEXUS, are not eligible to participate in this operation.

From now through Dec. 31, conditionally approved applicants can complete their CBP enrollment interview at the following Washington state NEXUS/Global Entry Enrollment Center.

Birch Bay Enrollment Center – 8115 Birch Bay Square, Suite 104, Blaine, WA 98230: CBP hours at the enrollment center Monday through Sunday (seven days a week) excluding Christmas Day from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

What to Bring to Your Interview?

Make sure to bring:

Your valid travel document (e.g., passport, LPR card).

Proof of residence (e.g., valid driver’s license, mortgage statement, or utility bill).

E-mail/Letter that shows your conditional approval.

Note: Minors are not required to provide proof of residence.

All applicants are photographed for enrollment purposes.

Do You Need an Appointment?

No appointment is required; however, you must arrive between the dates and times listed above.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the Trusted Traveler Program website.