Progreso CBP officers apprehend man wanted in Dallas for sexual assault
PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry this weekend encountered and apprehended a man wanted in the Dallas area on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault.
“Our frontline officers maintained strict vigilance and detained and apprehended a northbound traveler wanted on a significant outstanding felony warrant for a violent sexual offense,” said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso Port of Entry.
On Dec. 14, CBP officers at Progreso International Bridge referred pedestrian Daniel Galvan, 40, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting Galvan to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the traveler had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers transported Galvan to a local jail for adjudication of the warrant.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from the NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
