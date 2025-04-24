Walter R. Scarborough to Present Biblical Prophecy Insights at 2025 LA Times Festival of Books

From Today to Eternity Volume 1

Explore Prophetic Truths with Walter R. Scarborough at this year’s LA Times Festival of Books

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April, the literary community will gather at the University of Southern California for the prestigious Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025, and among the featured authors is biblical scholar and teacher Walter R. Scarborough. Readers will have a rare opportunity to meet the author in person during a special book signing event on April 27, 2025 from 1:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Booth #930, located in the Black Zone of the USC campus. Attendees can receive signed copies of Scarborough’s works and engage in meaningful conversation about biblical prophecy and the future of humankind as outlined in Scripture.Scarborough’s latest book, From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times – Volume 1, has captivated readers with its in-depth exploration of one of the most misunderstood yet profoundly important themes of the Bible. Addressing the fears and uncertainties many Christians face concerning the end times, Scarborough brings clarity to a subject often shrouded in mystery. With nearly one-fourth of the Bible devoted to prophecy, this comprehensive work offers vital insights into questions such as: What is prophecy? What does Christ say about the future in the Olivet Discourse? Who are God’s chosen people? Where do we stand in God’s timeline for humankind? Through these questions and more, Scarborough helps readers build a solid foundation of biblical understanding and spiritual confidence.The book approaches prophecy through a literal interpretation, maintaining a futuristic, dispensational, pretribulational, and premillennial perspective. It strongly affirms the biblical view that the Church does not replace Israel, instead upholding God’s enduring covenants with His chosen people. Scarborough’s work not only educates but also encourages, offering hope and assurance that the future is divinely ordered and will unfold according to God’s perfect plan.For those unable to attend the festival, From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times – Volume 1 is available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other major online retailers. The book is offered in digital, paperback, and hardcover formats, making it accessible to a wide audience of readers seeking scriptural truth and prophetic insight.To learn more about this much-anticipated literary event and explore other featured authors and activities, visit the official website of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025. Whether attending in person or reading from afar, Walter R. Scarborough invites all seekers of truth to embark on a transformative journey through biblical prophecy—from today to eternity.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books. Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

