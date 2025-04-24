Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens for Casa En Maui, a Rare Legorreta Masterpiece on Maui’s Coveted Beachfront

Contemporary oceanfront masterpiece designed by Ricardo Legorreta Direct access to one of Maui’s most coveted stretches of beach Extensive outdoor living space with both east and west-facing lanais Layered and light-filled interior, seamlessly connected to nature Classic ocean and island views along Keawakapu Beach in South Maui

The auction closes on 6 May in cooperation with Matt Beall and Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$20 million for Casa En Maui, a stunning beachfront estate located on one of Maui’s most desirable stretches of sand, Keawakapu Beach. Designed by renowned architect Ricardo Legorreta, the home is widely regarded as one of his most significant works. Never before publicly offered for sale, the property is listed for $65 million by Matt Beall and Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life. Bidding is now open via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate online on 6 May.

Legorreta, renowned for his bold geometric forms, vibrant colors, and masterful use of light and shadow, redefined contemporary design. Casa En Maui exemplifies his brilliance with a cascading layout, serene courtyards, and expansive lanais that seamlessly blend with Maui’s natural beauty. Crafted from travertine tiles and Hawaiian Koa wood, the estate merges artistry, functionality, and nature at the highest level. Legorreta’s global portfolio includes the Hotel Camino Real in Mexico City, Pershing Square in Los Angeles, and the San Antonio Central Library. Featured on the cover of a Rizzoli book celebrating Legorreta’s career, its prestigious pedigree cements Casa En Maui as one of the most exclusive residences in Hawaii.

“The first time we stepped into Casa En Maui, it evoked an unforgettable feeling. We were looking for a sanctuary that captured the tranquility and beauty of Maui, and the estate did just that and more—it is a place that supports peace and inspiration, and we’ve valued every day spent here. This home is alive in a way that few buildings are - as the sun and the light move over the water, the architecture points out the flow of time,” said Adam Weiss, a retired hedge fund manager who is selling the property along with his wife, actress Barret Swatek, known for roles in Yellowstone, Awkward and American Housewife. “As we are ready to transition to living primarily on the East Coast, the auction process provides a streamlined and efficient path to sell on a defined timeline. In just a few weeks, we will begin our next chapter and the next owner will be able to experience that same connection and sense of belonging to Maui’s landscape.”

“Adam and Barret are the quintessential Concierge Auctions client—savvy, sophisticated, and motivated to see a sale in a finite period of time to be able to live their lives on their own terms,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “Luxury real estate auctions create both urgency and competition, just as they do for expensive artwork, wine, and cars. We build interest and momentum by activating a global pool of high net worth buyers who are equally as motivated and ready to place the highest bid on auction day.”

Designed for both grand entertaining and quiet retreats, Casa En Maui spans 0.87 acres, offering eight bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms, and a 2,038-square-foot garage. Open living areas with double-height ceilings flow into lanais, terraces, a 75-foot lap pool, private courtyards, and outdoor spaces, fostering a deep connection to the landscape.

Purpose-built spaces include a private office, gym, yoga retreat, climate-controlled wine room, and multiple indoor-outdoor entertaining areas. The primary suite, positioned for unobstructed ocean views, features a private office and terraces, creating a serene escape within the home.

"Casa En Maui embodies the very essence of Ricardo Legorreta’s architectural vision. Light and air travel through the home like a musical symphony, and while the home is substantial in size, it’s actually incredibly intimate with inviting nooks at every turn,” said Beall, who has successfully worked in cooperation with Concierge Auctions on numerous successful sales and serves as a member of the firm’s Agent Advisory Board. "It’s a space that inspires and captivates with framed views at every turn."

Set along nearly a mile of golden sand and crystalline waters, Casa En Maui showcases Legorreta’s architectural mastery. Its cascading design follows the natural slope, seamlessly connecting the estate to the beach. From the bold entry tower and serene courtyard to dramatic loggias framing ocean views, the home is a symphony of light, space, and movement. Geometric windows invite sunlight to dance across smooth stucco, textured stone, and warm wood, while reflecting pools amplify the interplay of light and shadow.

East-facing lanais capture stunning Haleakalā sunrises, while sunset views over the ocean-facing pool and lanais frame the islands of Lanai and Kaho‘olawe. Located along Keawakapu Beach—renowned for its tranquil waters and golden sands—Casa En Maui offers over 100 linear feet of oceanfront lanai with breathtaking vistas. The coveted setting blends exclusivity with access to South Maui’s luxury resorts, fine dining, and world-class golf.

Owners Adam Weiss, retired hedge fund manager and co-founder of Scout Capital Management, and actress Barret Swatek, known for Yellowstone and American Housewife, are renowned for transforming high-profile properties. In 2021, they purchased Casa En Maui for $45 million, marking one of Hawaii’s most significant residential sales.

The Casa En Maui auction is preceded by over 60 successful auctions in Hawaii since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008. This includes the successful auction of a home within the Four Seasons Hualalai resort, sold and designed by Cher.

All photo credits should be provided to Gelston Dwight and 360 Productions.

3200 South Kihei Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.