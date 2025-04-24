Parents Forum Joins Listen First’s National Week of Conversation

A Lifeline & An Anchor

Offering free online mini-session “How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear”

Disagreements, especially strong ones, can be very uncomfortable. Parents Forum helps parents – and others – practice the respectful communication and bridge-building our society urgently needs now.” — Karissa Raskin, CEO, Listen First Project

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Successful conflict management, like many life skills, can best be learned at home. Parents Forum , with over 30 years of experience helping adults and young people practice caring, honest and respectful communications in families, is delighted to be part of the National Week of Conversation ( NWOC ) an initiative of the Listen First Project.Parents and others are welcome to attend “How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear” on two up-coming Saturdays, at 10 am (Eastern Time): April 26, as part of National Week of Conversation, and again May 24. Parents Forum is one of over 500 organizations nationwide that make up the Listen First Coalition Listen First Coalitionn CEO Karissa Raskin sees Parents Forum’s work, like other efforts in the collaborative including The Dignity Index, as developing vital communication and listening skills, saying. “Disagreements, especially strong ones, can be very uncomfortable. Parents Forum helps parents – and others – practice the respectful communication and bridge-building our society urgently needs now."Parents Forum’s short, practical mini-session gives parents and others a taste of the Parents Forum experience and demonstrates skills that can transform challenging situations in families, between friends and among coworkers. To register, send email to info@parentsforum.org with WORKSHOP SIGNUP as the subject. Space is limited.Parents Forum, with support from individual donors, Eastern Bank and Mighty Cause through its annual Love ❤️and☘️ Luck fundraiser, partners with schools, social services and other agencies to offer its revelatory workshops focused on emotional awareness and conflict management. It also welcomes partnerships with businesses to offer the program as employee development and employee assistance.Inquiries from organizations invested in community well-being about licensing the Parents Forum curriculum are always welcome at info@parentsforum.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.