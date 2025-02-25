Parents Forum Offers Free Mini-Workshops for Parents and Caregivers

Parents Forum: A Lifeline & An Anchor

As someone who teaches people to listen for a living, I continue to be inspired by Parents Forum and the work they do to support parents in developing vital communication and listening skills.” — Graham Bodie, Professor of Media & Communication, University of Mississippi

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 30 years of success in a wide variety of settings, Parents Forum fosters caring, honest and respectful communications in families. ‘How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear’ will be offered on two up-coming Saturdays, March 1 and March 15, at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Parents Forum is one of over 500 organizations nationwide that form the Listen First coalition whose former Chief Listening Officer, Graham Bodie, sees the program’s work as developing vital communication and listening skills.Parents Forum’s short, practical mini-session gives parents and caregivers a taste of the Parents Forum experience and demonstrates skills that can transform challenging situations in families, between friends and among coworkers. To join on either March 1 or March 15, send email to info@parentsforum.org with WORKSHOP SIGNUP as the subject. Space is limited.Now in the midst of its annual Love ❤️and☘️ Luck fundraiser , the program partners with schools, social services and other agencies to offer its revelatory workshops, as well as with businesses to offer the program as both employee development and employee assistance. Inquiries from organizations invested in community well-being about licensing the Parents Forum curriculum are always welcome at info@parentsforum.org.

