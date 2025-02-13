Parents Forum Launches Annual Love and Luck Fundraiser

Parents Forum: A Lifeline & An Anchor

Seeking support for its practical peer-led program

Parents Forum’s short Saturday workshop helped me understand the role I can play by expressing feelings in a caring, respectful way. I did it and it worked!” — Kele Nkhereanye, New York City

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Valentine’s Day Parents Forum launches its annual Love and Luck fundraiser, the organization’s only fundraising initiative to support the unique programming it offers for individuals and community-based organizations.Participant Kele Nkhereanye found just one experience with the program to be transformative, saying, “Parents Forum's short Saturday workshop helped me understand the role I can play by expressing feelings in a caring, respectful way. I did it and it worked!”In response to the pressures on families, economic anxieties and time constraints that limit many parents’ abilities to fulfill their caregiving responsibilities, Parents Forum seeks to normalize parenting education for individuals at every age and stage. Its call to Make Parenting Education Universal was featured in the October newsletter of the Global Initiative to Support Parents / GISP.Parents, caregivers and those who work with families are invited to a short, practical workshop, “How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear,” which can transform challenging situations in families, between friends and among coworkers. The mini-session will be offered Saturday, February 22, from 10 to 10:30 am Eastern (US). To be part of this revelatory Parents Forum experience, send email in advance to “info at parents forum dot org” with WORKSHOP SIGNUP as the subject. Space is limited.

