Imagination and Insight Define Inks and Bindings’ Latest Author Showcase at the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Abu Omar Ha'akeem Gee Surviving the Truth The Orchard Little Boys Big Dreams and the Hobo Wars

Sci-fi, coming-of-age, literary parable, and memoir meet in a dynamic collection featured at the publisher's Booth #930.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inks and Bindings returns to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books with another genre-spanning selection of titles from authors whose work explores memory, resilience, and imaginative transformation. On April 26–27 at Booth #930 in the Black Zone, five featured titles bring together themes of survival, discovery, and reflection through science fiction, allegorical storytelling, and deeply personal narratives.Among the selections are two titles by D. L. Davies, a writer whose work frequently merges survival-driven storytelling with raw emotional arcs.His novel “Abu Omar Ha’akeem” opens on a distant planet where descendants of Earth’s population struggle to adapt and survive. Amidst hostile terrain and violent sandstorms, a young protagonist finds himself unexpectedly drawn into a life-altering journey aboard a gunship—offering readers both speculative world-building and an emotional coming-of-age tale set in a universe shaped by the past.In contrast, “Gee”, also by Davies, remains rooted in a terrestrial yet brutal setting. A boy in search of food stumbles into the path of a crime, triggering a cascade of events that ultimately redefine his world. Orphaned and left to fend for himself, he constructs a surrogate family and confronts the very forces that tore his own apart. Told with simplicity and grit, the story moves between loss and redemption in a narrative that explores human resilience from the perspective of youth.D. L. Davies, now in his eighties, brings personal experience and sharp recollection to his fiction. With roots in both Indigenous and Caucasian heritage, he has spent a lifetime imagining stories inspired by visual imagery and lived memory. He continues to write with a goal of completing the many tales still stored in his imagination.Sharon Monroe’s “Surviving the Truth” shifts the narrative into contemporary fiction, where a woman’s journey through grief, family secrets, and personal reinvention unfolds across the landscapes of Texas and Wyoming.After the sudden loss of her husband and the unraveling of long-held family myths, protagonist Laura must navigate the emotional complexity of self-discovery and redefine what it means to help others while healing herself.Sharon Monroe spent nearly four decades in public education before retiring to the western slope of the Rocky Mountains. Her background in early childhood education and her deep connection to nature inform her debut novel, which is grounded in place, memory, and emotional insight.Two titles by Joseph Kinnebrew, a multidisciplinary artist and self-described “agent provocateur,” bring literary experimentation to the forefront of the showcase.“The Orchard” is a hybrid work that blends allegory, parable, mythology, and philosophical exploration. Set loosely between 1959 and 1990 but spanning visual and symbolic references from ancient to modern times, the book invites readers into a deeply layered narrative experience shaped by artistic principles of form, texture, and abstraction. It challenges assumptions and reflects a visual artist’s approach to fiction.In contrast, “Little Boys Big Dreams and the Hobo Wars” presents a nostalgic coming-of-age narrative set in 1948. Through the eyes of children growing into young men, the story offers humorous, tender, and ultimately profound reflections on formative values, memory, and influence. Rich in emotional resonance, the book captures a moment in time while pointing to the deeper forces that shape adulthood.Joseph Kinnebrew is an internationally recognized painter, sculptor, writer, and inventor whose works reside in major museum and private collections. Known for his philosophical range and provocative storytelling, he has long been the subject of academic and critical studies focused on creativity and polymathic talent. Now in his eighties, he continues to write, create, and garden in the Pacific Northwest.Together, these five titles illustrate the broad creative scope of Inks and Bindings’ featured authors. The full collection—spanning fiction, memoir, visual art, theology, poetry, and speculative literature—includes over 100 titles and is available for exploration at http:// inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025 . Extended author features, interviews, and festival-exclusive content are available in the official Inks and Bindings LATFOB Magazine Issue at http://inksandbindings.com/latfob-magazine The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books continues to be a vibrant platform for voices that push narrative boundaries. These featured works demonstrate how imagination, memory, and unconventional storytelling remain central to understanding both personal and collective experience. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

