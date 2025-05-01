In Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month: Alpert JFS Offers Free Mental Health First Aid Training to the Community

Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service MHFA Training Class

Empowering Adults to Recognize and Respond to Mental Health and Substance Use Challenges

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is offering two free Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training sessions open to the public. MHFA is a groundbreaking public education program that equips participants with the tools to recognize early signs of mental illness and substance use disorders, respond with empathy and support, and guide individuals toward professional help. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, and 1 in 6 U.S. youth (aged 6-17) experience a mental health disorder each year.Attendees can choose between Mental Health First Aid for Adults or Mental Health First Aid for Youth, the latter of which focuses specifically on identifying and addressing mental health concerns in children and adolescents. Each course takes place over two mornings and is open to individuals aged 18 and older. Participants must attend both sessions to receive official certification. Space is limited and advance registration is required.WHEN:Youth MHFA Training: May 8 & 9, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.Adult MHFA Training: May 21 & May 22, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.WHERE:Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service5841 Corporate Way, Room 104West Palm Beach, FLREGISTER: To register or learn more, contact Courtney Marx at 561-713-1851 or cmarx@alpertjfs.org, or visit www.AlpertJFS.org/MHFA About MHFA at Alpert JFSSince bringing Mental Health First Aid to Palm Beach County in 2014, Alpert JFS has trained more than 16,500 individuals, partnering with a wide range of local businesses and institutions including the City of West Palm Beach, Jet Blue, The Breakers, Palm Beach County Bar Association, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, and more. Training is delivered by a coalition of certified instructors dedicated to building a more compassionate, informed, and mentally healthy community. For more information about MHFA at Alpert JFS, visit https://www.alpertjfs.org/mhfa/ About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First. For over 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.

