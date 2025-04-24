Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Encourages Public to Participate In National Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, April 26

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages people with unneeded prescription medication to safely dispose of it during this Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day.

“Unneeded or unused medication can be deadly if not prescribed for you,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of such medications.”

The event is an opportunity for citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted, unneeded, or unused medication at participating locations which include pharmacies and law enforcement agencies.

National Drug Take Back Day is held twice a year and is sponsored by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.  The service is free and anonymous. The October 2024 Take Back Day nationally brought in 629,953 lbs. (314 tons) of medication. 

The list of disposal sites located in South Dakota can be found here: https://www.dea.gov/takebackday

