Hereward Farms Sets a Standard for Sustainability in Canadian Agriculture and Clean Beauty

Ontario lavender farm proves sustainability can be beautiful.

Our fields are a place of peace, but also of purpose,” — Julie Thurgood-Burnett

EAST GARAFRAXA, ON, CANADA, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the face of increasing environmental challenges and shifting consumer values, Hereward Farms , located in East Garafraxa, Ontario, is drawing attention for its grounded approach to sustainability and the development of clean products. Since its founding in 2020, the 250-acre farm has grown from a modest test plot of 40 lavender plants into a thriving operation cultivating over 6,000 lavender plants and 400,000 sunflowers.Founded by Julie Thurgood-Burnett and her husband, Stephen Burnett—a civil engineer with a five-generation family history in farming—Hereward Farms reflects a convergence of legacy agriculture, environmental consciousness, and small business entrepreneurship. The couple has built a vertically integrated business rooted in the philosophy: grow what you use, use what you grow, and waste nothing.At the core of the farm’s operations is a commitment to environmental responsibility. All lavender is grown organically and harvested by hand, with every part of the plant used across product lines that span skincare, home, and culinary categories. Off-cuts and unused biomass are composted on-site, closing the loop and returning nutrients to the soil. The farm’s 400,000 sunflowers are grown exclusively for a Canadian supplier, used in bird seed and seed oil production—demonstrating Hereward Farms’ dedication to crop efficiency and local partnerships.The farm’s sustainability efforts extend beyond cultivation. Packaging for Hereward Farms’ products is carefully selected with circularity in mind, utilizing recyclable materials, compostable labels, and a minimalist design to minimize waste. To further its zero-waste efforts, the farm has implemented a refill program for several product lines. Available through its on-site Lavender Lounge + Boutique, this initiative allows customers to return and refill select containers, promoting reuse and reducing packaging waste.Hereward Farms also integrates education and community engagement into its business model. The property is open year-round, with a growing focus on agri-tourism. The Lavender Lounge + Café, newly opened in 2024, offers visitors a chance to enjoy lavender-infused beverages and locally sourced treats while connecting with the farm’s ethos. Seasonal workshops and guided tours offer insight into sustainable farming practices and the benefits of clean ingredients.Media coverage has noted Hereward Farms’ growing influence in the Canadian clean beauty and agri-tourism sectors. The brand has been featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, The Toronto Star, Tatler, and The Globe and Mail, and its products have earned recognition in the Clean Beauty Awards for their quality and integrity.Looking ahead, Hereward Farms plans to expand its sustainability efforts, exploring renewable energy solutions and additional zero-waste initiatives. The farm also continues to diversify its product offerings, including culinary products such as lavender-infused teas, chocolate, and seasoning blends, reinforcing its commitment to responsible growth and full-spectrum use of its crops.About Hereward FarmsHereward Farms is a sustainable lavender farm and clean product company based in East Garafraxa, Ontario. Established in 2020, the farm produces small-batch skincare, home, and culinary goods using lavender and sunflowers grown on its 250-acre property. The business emphasizes environmental responsibility, Canadian sourcing, and community connection through year-round agri-tourism, education, and eco-conscious practices.

