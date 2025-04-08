Hereward Farms Hosts Exclusive Three-Day Sip, Savour & Stroll Event Amid Lavender and Sunflower Fields

Join Us for Sip, Savour and Stroll Enjoy local charcuterie and local Cox Creek Wines Lavender Fields at Hereward Farms

A serene, limited-ticket picnic experience set in lavender and sunflower fields with gourmet food, local drinks, and boutique shopping.

This event isn’t about big crowds—it’s about offering a unique and serene escape, where guests can truly take in the magic of our farm.” — Julie Thurgood-Burnett

EAST GARAFRAXA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine a summer afternoon: the soft hum of bees, rows of lavender swaying gently in the breeze, and a glass of wine or chilled lavender lemonade in hand. At Hereward Farms in East Garafraxa, this is the setting for Sip, Savour & Stroll, an intimate three-day experience scheduled for July 24 to 26, 2025.Located just over an hour from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the rolling countryside of Dufferin County, Hereward Farms offers a seasonal celebration of Ontario agriculture. During Sip, Savour & Stroll, visitors can enjoy curated afternoon picnics surrounded by over 6,000 lavender plants and 400,000 sunflowers.The event is limited to 50 guests per day to maintain a tranquil and elevated atmosphere. The format emphasizes quiet enjoyment, quality local food, and open-air experiences amid the farm’s vibrant summer bloom.A Taste of the RegionEach guest receives a picnic box packed with regional fare, including gourmet charcuterie, artisanal baked goods, and house specialties infused with on-site lavender. Beverages include handcrafted lavender teas, lavender lemonade, and a curated selection of wines poured by Cox Creek Cellars, who will be onsite for the event.Picnic seating is arranged throughout the fields with shaded setups featuring rustic wooden tables, picnic blankets, and cozy cushions. These scenic spots are designed to encourage slow dining, meaningful conversation, and appreciation of the surrounding landscape.Music, Photography, and Floral AmbianceThroughout the event, acoustic performances from local musicians will provide a gentle musical backdrop, enhancing the relaxed pace of the afternoon without overwhelming the senses.Fulford Photography will be available onsite to capture the experience through optional mini-photo sessions. Guests can schedule portraits or candid moments in the lavender and sunflower fields, making the event popular for couples, families, and friends seeking meaningful keepsakes.Lavender Lounge + Boutique Open to GuestsThe farm’s Lavender Lounge + Boutique will also be open during Sip, Savour & Stroll. The boutique features Hereward Farms’ full line of lavender-infused skincare and home products, all created using ingredients cultivated on the property. Guests can learn more about the product creation and explore options ranging from essential oils and body lotions to natural candles and linen sprays.A Seasonal Highlight in Dufferin CountySip, Savour & Stroll reflects Hereward Farms’ ongoing commitment to creating high-quality, small-scale visitor experiences that celebrate the land and its lavender. The farm has become known for its scenic fields and its emphasis on sustainability, local partnerships, and natural product development.The 2025 event is expected to draw returning guests from previous years and new visitors alike. Advance booking is recommended due to the limited number of tickets available daily.Event Details:Dates: July 24, 25, and 26, 2025Location: Hereward Farms, East Garafraxa, OntarioTickets: Limited to 50 per day, available online onlyFor more information or to reserve tickets, visit www.herewardfarm.com or follow @HerewardFarms on Instagram and Facebook.About Hereward Farms:Hereward Farms is a 250-acre lavender and sunflower farm located in East Garafraxa, Ontario. With over 6,000 lavender plants and 400,000 sunflowers, the farm also produces a full line of all-natural, lavender-infused skincare and home products. Hereward Farms is committed to sustainability, Canadian-made excellence, and offering guests meaningful connections to nature through curated experiences and product lines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.