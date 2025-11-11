Hereward Farms’ Julie Thurgood-Burnett Receives Honourable Mention at the 2025 Excellence in Agriculture Awards

Julie Thurgood-Burnett being presented with an Honoury Mention in The Women in Excellence in Agriculture Hereward Farms Sunflower Fields Hereward Farms Lavender Fields

Sustainable Ontario lavender farm recognized for its commitment to using everything it grows and sourcing Canadian ingredients.

I’m truly honoured to be recognized among so many inspiring leaders in agriculture” — Julie Thurgood-Burnett

EAST GARAFRAXA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Excellence in Agriculture Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals and organizations driving innovation, sustainability, and community impact within Ontario’s agricultural landscape.Among this year’s honourees is Julie Thurgood-Burnett, founder and owner of Hereward Farms , a 250-acre lavender and sunflower farm in East Garafraxa, Ontario. Thurgood-Burnett has been recognized for her leadership in sustainable farming and for transforming her family’s land into a thriving example of farm-to-business innovation.What began as a small experiment with 40 lavender plants in 2020 has evolved into a vibrant operation featuring over 6,000 lavender plants and 400,000 sunflowers, producing a comprehensive line of award-winning, all-natural, Canadian-made skincare and home products. Every product crafted at Hereward Farms reflects Thurgood-Burnett’s commitment to sustainability — utilizing everything they grow and sourcing ingredients proudly from Canadian suppliers to ensure the highest quality and minimal environmental impact.Guided by the farm’s philosophy, “from our soil to your soul,” Hereward Farms demonstrates how agriculture and mindful entrepreneurship can grow hand in hand. From seed to shelf, every step of production happens with intention — celebrating nature, nurturing community, and setting a new standard for what sustainable beauty and home care can look like in Canada.“I’m truly honoured to be recognized among so many inspiring leaders in agriculture,” said Thurgood-Burnett. “This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication and our mission to create something meaningful — not just for our customers, but for our land, our community, and for Canadian agriculture as a whole.”The Excellence in Agriculture Awards highlight OMAFRA’s ongoing commitment to supporting the future of farming in Ontario — providing tools, programs, and resources to help producers embrace sustainability, innovation, and profitability across all sectors of agriculture.The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs congratulates Julie Thurgood-Burnett and all 2025 award recipients for their extraordinary efforts in strengthening the province’s agricultural future.For more information about the awards and the ministry’s initiatives, please visit the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs website. Located in East Garafraxa, Ontario, Hereward Farms is a 250-acre lavender and sunflower farm dedicated to sustainable agriculture and all-natural production. With over 6,000 lavender plants and 400,000 sunflowers, Hereward Farms crafts premium skincare and home products that are 100% Canadian-made, eco-friendly, and created using everything they grow. Guided by the philosophy “from our soil to your soul,” Hereward Farms continues to set the standard for sustainable beauty and mindful farming in Canada.

