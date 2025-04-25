SCAN Strengthens Leadership Team to Advance Clinical and Digital Innovation and Drive Health Plan Expansion

Dr. Joe Kimura Vinay Kulkarni Zack Myers

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group , a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, has appointed new leaders to strengthen its clinical models and digital innovations and drive health plan expansion efforts in new and existing geographies."As SCAN continues to push the boundaries of our clinical work and expands its footprint across the country to support the health and independence of our members, I am incredibly proud of the talent and vision of our leaders," said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. "Their vision enables SCAN to set the standard in Medicare Advantage and transform the way we care for older adults."Joe Kimura, MD, MPH, Chief Medical OfficerDr. Kimura will lead SCAN’s clinical strategy, advancing innovative care models and ensuring high-quality, high-value care for SCAN Health Plan’s growing membership. As a nationally recognized leader in population health management, digital health innovation, and evidence-based medicine, Dr. Kimura brings extensive applied pragmatic experiences in leveraging technology and data to improve patient outcomes.Jain emphasizes that Dr. Kimura’s expertise in clinical innovation and population health management will help SCAN continue to redefine senior care and improve health outcomes for SCAN members.Prior to joining SCAN, Dr. Kimura served as Chief Medical Officer at Somatus Inc. and Atrius Health, where he was instrumental in pioneering value-based care initiatives, clinical analytics, and digital health solutions. He is also a nationally recognized thought leader in developing advanced primary care models that emphasize world-class preventive care, robust chronic disease management and attention to health-related social needs.Vinay Kulkarni, Chief Information OfficerKulkarni will oversee SCAN’s digital transformation initiatives, including automation, cloud enablement, and IT operations, with a focus on improving efficiency, scaling growth, and enhancing the member experience.Prior to this appointment, Kulkarni has served in various leadership roles at SCAN since 2021, including as Vice President of Clinical Technology, where he spearheaded technological strategies and innovations across SCAN's clinical entities. He then took on the role of Chief Technology Officer at Welcome Health, SCAN’s in-home geriatric medical group, further enhancing clinician and patient experiences through advanced data analytics, cloud infrastructure, and precision engagement. Prior to SCAN, Kulkarni held leadership roles at Elevance Health, CareMore Health and Heritage Provider Network (Geniq) where he led numerous successful digital initiatives.Jain shared, “Vinay brings a wealth of experience from his prior leadership roles and is poised to bring SCAN’s information technology capabilities to new heights.”Zachary “Zack” Myers, National General ManagerIn his new role, Myers will oversee the growth and performance of SCAN’s Medicare Advantage plans across California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico, as well as California’s largest Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP), SCAN Embrace. His focus will be on expanding SCAN’s footprint, enhancing the member experience, and ensuring operational excellence in each market.Myers previously served SCAN as Vice President of Strategy and CEO of Welcome Health, where he played a pivotal role in shaping early strategy, growth modeling, and clinical operations.With an extensive background in Medicare Advantage operations, market expansion, and health plan strategy, Myers has a proven track record of strengthening and growing health plans in competitive markets. He has spent his career leading innovative Medicare Advantage and healthcare technology companies to improve care for seniors. He previously held a leadership role at CareMore Health, an integrated plan and provider serving over 40,000 MA patients, and served as the CEO of Annie Health, where he developed novel AI-enabled software to improve the quality of end-of-life care.“Zack is a strategic leader with deep expertise in Medicare Advantage, and we are excited to have him oversee the growth and performance of SCAN’s Medicare Advantage plans,” said Karen Schulte, SCAN’s President of Medicare. “His focus on expanding our footprint, enhancing the member experience, and ensuring operational excellence will be crucial as we continue to bring our mission to more seniors across the country.”For more information about SCAN’s leadership team and its mission to keep seniors healthy and independent, visit www.scanhealthplan.com . To learn more about job openings at SCAN, visit www.scanhealthplan.com/careers/current-opportunities. About SCAN GroupSCAN Group, is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves over 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

