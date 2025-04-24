Planet TV Studios New Frontiers Planet TV Studios Presents New Frontiers 'Highlighting Emerging Tech' w/ Gina Grad - April 26th 2025

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. New Frontiers: "Highlighting Emerging Technologies" will air Saturday, April 26th 2025 on Bloomberg Television at 5:00 pm ET.

‘New Frontiers’ goes beyond a documentary—it explores how pioneering companies transform our world. Each featured firm exemplifies leadership and delivers impactful, globally resonant solutions.” — Christian Kelch, Executive Producer at Planet TV Studios

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios has announced a particularly compelling installment of its celebrated documentary series "New Frontiers," scheduled to premiere on Bloomberg Television this coming Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET. Guided by the engaging narration of Gina Grad, noted radio personality, author, and podcast host, this episode delves deeply into the innovative spirit driving five distinct companies—NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., MonDak Portables, LLC, South Carolina Spine Center, Hollobus Technologies, and Mirion Technologies. Each entity represents the cutting edge of their respective fields, reshaping healthcare, technology, and sustainability through thoughtful, pioneering advancements.



Hollobus Technologies: Redefining Sustainable Data Management

In Santa Clara, California, Hollobus Technologies is at the forefront of sustainable data center solutions. Confronting the rising global demand for data storage alongside urgent environmental concerns, Hollobus employs advanced liquid-cooling technologies and integrates renewable energy sources to significantly lower carbon footprints and resource consumption. Through this innovative approach, the company achieves unprecedented levels of efficiency, setting benchmarks that others in the tech industry aspire to match. Viewers will gain valuable insights into how Hollobus addresses vital sustainability issues without compromising technological capabilities.



Mirion Technologies: Leading the Charge in Precision Medicine and Radiation Safety

Atlanta-based Mirion Technologies has carved out a formidable reputation as a global leader in radiation safety and precision medicine. The company’s advanced diagnostic imaging systems and radiological protection solutions dramatically enhance the precision and safety of medical procedures involving radiation. Mirion’s innovations in real-time radiation monitoring and radiation shielding not only optimize clinical outcomes but also establish new safety standards. This feature on "New Frontiers" explores how Mirion's continuous pursuit of excellence is revolutionizing patient care across healthcare facilities worldwide.



South Carolina Spine Center: Revolutionizing Spine Surgery Through Technological Excellence

At the heart of Greenwood, South Carolina, the South Carolina Spine Center stands as a beacon of medical innovation under the skilled direction of neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Kilburn. By leveraging robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgical technologies, the center has redefined spinal care, particularly in cervical and lumbar disc replacement surgeries. Dr. Kilburn’s approach consistently enhances patient outcomes, reducing recovery times and elevating quality of life. This segment on "New Frontiers" illuminates the center’s transformative role in neurosurgery and highlights the extraordinary benefits patients reap from such progressive medical practices.



MonDak Portables, LLC: Reinventing Portable Infrastructure with Sustainability

Operating out of Williston, North Dakota, MonDak Portables, LLC, has made notable strides by integrating sustainability into portable infrastructure. At a time when environmental accountability is increasingly paramount, MonDak provides essential services such as waste management, sanitation, and emergency facilities using eco-friendly methods. The company's state-of-the-art units and enhanced waste recycling protocols minimize ecological impact, underscoring their innovative approach. "New Frontiers" viewers will witness firsthand how MonDak's strategic innovations serve essential sectors from energy to agriculture, significantly elevating industry standards for sustainability.



NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.: Charting New Paths in Oncology

In the complex landscape of cancer treatment, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., based in Westlake Village, California, emerges as a distinctive trailblazer. Spearheaded by Dr. Thomas Chen, the company has developed an ingenious intranasal drug delivery system designed to bypass the traditionally impenetrable blood-brain barrier. Central to their innovation is NEO100, a purified form of perillyl alcohol administered via nasal inhalation. This method holds significant promise for addressing aggressive brain tumors, improving both treatment efficacy and patient comfort. The documentary offers an inside look at NeOnc’s pivotal clinical trials and the profound implications these advancements hold for oncology.



Planet TV Studios: Bridging Knowledge and Innovation

Planet TV Studios consistently champions content that illuminates groundbreaking advancements and real-world solutions to pressing global issues. "New Frontiers" exemplifies this commitment, offering audiences rich narratives that highlight transformative changes across diverse sectors. Through storytelling that combines detailed reporting with accessible insights, Planet TV Studios fulfills a vital role in bridging the gap between innovation and public understanding.



Tune-In Details

This special episode of New Frontiers, featuring NeOnc Technologies, MonDak Portables, South Carolina Spine Center, Hollobus Technologies, and Mirion Technologies, airs on Bloomberg Television on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET. Viewers can locate the episode in Bloomberg Television’s program guide under the title New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies. Don't miss this insightful exploration of the innovations shaping our collective future.



About Planet TV Studios

Dedicated to spotlighting influential companies and groundbreaking technologies, Planet TV Studios consistently delivers insightful documentaries that promote informed, inspired conversations across global audiences. With a commitment to clarity, depth, and thoughtful journalism, Planet TV Studios remains at the forefront of educational media.

