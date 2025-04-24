Speaking Opportunities and Sponsorships Are Now Available for the Long-Awaited Top Event in Southern California

Attendees Visiting Our Sponsoring Companies

The ISSA LA Security Summit and CISO Forum Can Help Introduce a Company to Hundreds of Potential New Clients

Frankly, you look at the agenda & what you have are a series of speakers who would normally be keynote speakers at other events. You can’t get that level of expertise in a normal conference.” — Ira Winkler, CISO and VP at CYE and world renown keynote speaker

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles Chapter Summit 2025 is Back at the Beach!Shape the Future of Cybersecurity by Speaking and Sponsoring at the ISSA-LA CISO Forum and Security Summit.The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Los Angeles Chapter (ISSA-LA) is seeking speakers for its premier annual events: the CISO Forum on September 17th and the Security Summit on September 18th, 2025. The Women in Security Forum will be a part of the Summit and showcases women speakers throughout the day. Held at a stunning beachfront location in Santa Monica, these events bring together hundreds of leading cybersecurity and IT professionals for a day of thought-provoking discussions, networking, and learning.Speaking and Sponsorship Opportunity: Showcase ExpertiseSpeaking and sponsoring the ISSA-LA CISO Forum and Security Summit presents a unique opportunity to connect with a highly targeted audience of decision-makers in the Cybersecurity and IT space. Sponsorship benefits include:- Certain levels of sponsorship allow a speaker to present or be on a panel-- Brand exposure: Increase brand awareness and recognition among key industry players.- Networking opportunities: Interact with hundreds of potential customers and build valuable relationships.- Product demonstrations: Showcase solutions and educate attendees on the latest advancements in cybersecurity.- Thought leadership: Establish your company as a leading authority in the field.- Join a Tradition of ExcellenceISSA-LA is the founding chapter of the global ISSA organization, with a rich history of fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the cybersecurity community. As a sponsor, align with the most respected organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity practices.Limited Spots Available: Secure a Speaking and sponsorship todayDon't miss this chance to connect with the brightest minds in cybersecurity!For more information on opportunities, please contact the ISSA-LA Vendor Director at vendor.director@issala.org.Sponsorship opportunities are also available throughout the year for monthly meetings, allowing companies to address the 70-120 Cybersecurity and IT leaders in attendance, as well as providing a table to display your solutions.OpenClassrooms ( https://openclassrooms.com/en/ ) was a sponsor at the ISSA LA April meeting. OpenClassrooms is a global B Corp social impact organization partnered with Code Tenderloin that offers free entry level Marketing, IT, Data, Python, Cybersecurity recruitment sourcing services to startups and businesses, helping businesses hire PT & FT Python Developers. They also offer free online trainings in these fields to businesses & their staff.OpenClassrooms’ mission is to make education accessible. They are an online school helping thousands of individuals all over the world develop their skills and progress in their career. OpenClassrooms' powers a learning platform with more than 600 online courses on a wide range of subjects, from coding and software engineering to management and soft skills. Additionally, OpenClassrooms offers more than 50 complete training programs, leading to career-focused skills: web development, application development, cybersecurity analysis, instructional design, etc.About ISSA-LAThe Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Los Angeles Chapter is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the education, awareness, and implementation of effective information security practices. ISSA-LA provides a platform for information security professionals to share knowledge, network, and collaborate. For more information, please visit https://issala.org/

