Autism Family Services of Beaumont LLC Receives Certified Autism Center™ Status, Enhancing Services for their Community

Jennifer Ramirez, LPC, Autism Family Services of Beaumont LLC's Clinic Director Jay Ramirez, Autism Family Services of Beaumont LLC's Clinic Owner

Achieving IBCCES certification reflects our dedication to professional excellence and ensures that our team is equipped with the knowledge and strategies to create a supportive, inclusive environment.” — Jennifer Ramirez, LPC, clinic director

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further enhance their support and services for autistic individuals and their families, Autism Family Services of Beaumont LLC becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). Awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the CAC is given to organizations whose staff have completed an autism-specific training and certification process on best practices and skills when working with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, helping them better communicate with, assist, and support every client.

"At Autism Family Services of Beaumont and Gen XY Counseling Services, we are committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based care for individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities. Achieving IBCCES certification reflects our dedication to professional excellence and ensures that our team is equipped with the knowledge and strategies to create a supportive, inclusive environment for our clients,” says Jennifer Ramirez, LPC, clinic director. “We believe that by continuously advancing our expertise, we empower families and individuals to thrive with confidence and success.”

In addition to the training and certification, Autism Family Services of Beaumont LLC also offers several services and supports for autistic individuals and their families:

▪️ SHAPE Program – A structured behavioral and emotional regulation framework integrating ABA, CBT, and Functional Communication Training (FCT) to support self-regulation and adaptive skills.

▪️ Sensory-Friendly Therapy Spaces – Designed with sensory-sensitive individuals in mind, including quiet rooms, sensory integration tools, and individualized accommodations.

▪️ Social Skills Groups – Periodic peer-based groups focusing on communication, interaction, and emotional intelligence for children and teens.

▪️Parent Training Workshops – Monthly workshops equipping parents with strategies to support their child's development and behavior at home and school.

▪️Autism Diagnostic Services – Comprehensive assessments utilizing tools such as the GARS, ADI-R, Sensory Profile, AFLS, VB-MAPP, and BASC-3.

▪️Mental Health Check-Ins – Regular emotional and behavioral check-ins for individuals with autism, ADHD, and co-occurring conditions to support overall well-being.

“IBCCES is proud to partner with Autism Family Services of Beaumont LLC, recognizing their ongoing dedication to providing support and services to autistic individuals and their families,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We look forward to seeing the impact this training will have on every client that visits the clinic.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



###

About Autism Family Services of Beaumont LLC

Autism Family Services of Beaumont LLC and Gen XY Counseling Services provide comprehensive therapy and support for individuals with autism, ADHD, OCD, and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Led by Clinic Director Jennifer Ramirez, LPC, the organization integrates Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) to promote skill-building, emotional regulation, and adaptive progress. The clinic serves individuals from age 3 to adulthood, offering personalized treatment plans that align with the SHAPE model (Structured Habits for Adaptive Progress and Emotion)—a unique approach developed to support self-regulation and decision-making. Autism Family Services is committed to empowering families, fostering advocacy, and providing a compassionate space for growth and learning.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.