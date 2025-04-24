Imagine H2O Announces 2025 Accelerator Cohort, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Water Solutions

New Companies Focused on AI, PFAS, and IoT, to be Unveiled During SF Climate Week

2025 Accelerator Cohort represents a pivotal shift where AI-powered solutions are transforming water management from reactive to predictive” — Scott Bryan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine H2O, a leading global water innovation organization, announced its 2025 Accelerator Cohort, comprising ten companies poised to transform the water sector. These ten companies were selected from a highly competitive pool of 366 solutions and represent a diverse range of solutions to address critical water challenges. The 2025 Accelerator Cohort will be officially unveiled at Imagine H2O’s SF Climate Week “Investing in Water” event on April 24. These ten solutions join Imagine H2O’s portfolio of 230+ solutions, collectively raising over $1.3b in early-stage investment. The Imagine H2O Accelerator program provides early-stage water technology companies with the resources, network, and visibility to scale their solutions and drive adoption in the market. The selected companies will participate in an intensive program, gaining access to industry experts, mentors, investors, and potential customers."After 16 years at Imagine H2O, I'm still amazed by how our entrepreneurs tackle water challenges with such creativity," said Scott Bryan, president of Imagine H2O, noting that the “2025 Accelerator Cohort represents a pivotal shift where AI-powered solutions are transforming water management from reactive to predictive while addressing climate resilience, energy efficiency, and disaster preparation.”"The selection process for our 2025 Accelerator was competitive and thorough," said Nidhi Menon, program manager at Imagine H2O. "Our panel of 75+ industry judges evaluated hundreds of applicants against our six-point criteria, examining technical innovation, market potential, team capabilities, environmental impact, scalability, and financial viability. Our entire team is immensely proud to work alongside these game-changers who represent the vanguard of water innovation and are poised to create lasting impact across the global water sector."The Imagine H2O 2025 Accelerator Cohort includes:• Aquagga: Compact, low-cost system that destroys all types of PFAS with minimal operational complexity, making regulatory compliance simpler, cheaper, and more effective in addressing human health risks.• Cetos Water: Membrane-less, non-evaporative tech that removes 98% of contaminants and recovers potable water from tough wastewater using minimal heat and near-total solvent recovery.• Current: Cloud-native billing and customer management platform that streamlines operations, enhances customer engagement, and simplifies payments for small and medium-sized utilities.• Deploy Tech Ltd: The IKEA of water storage—flat-packed concrete tanks that are easy to transport, quick to deploy, and simple to repair, with 75% less water and 77% fewer emissions than conventional concrete.• InPipe Energy: Patented, modular energy recovery system that turns excess water pressure into renewable electricity, tempering rising costs of electricity production in municipal and industrial water systems.- ManholeMetrics: Low-cost, long-life, and easy-install level sensors backed by software and analytics that enable proactive operational responses for large linear infrastructure assets, including sewer and stormwater.• Mizu - WaterOne: An AI platform that empowers farmers to manage water like finances and optimize operations through forecast water use, track compliance, and trade water credits.• PAGE Technologies: Affordable digital platform for small and large-scale agriculture operations that uses IoT sensors and advanced analytics to optimize water and fertilizer use.• RapiCure Solutions: Quick-curing solutions for water infrastructure repair and protection that are 200x faster, 3x tougher, and easier to use than alternatives.• VAPAR: Deep learning-powered platform that analyzes pipe inspection videos for water utilities to pinpoint issues and locations, enabling fast, accurate, cost-effective asset investment decisions.“The technical ingenuity and market understanding demonstrated by the applicants was truly impressive,” said Carol Walczyk, vice president of engineering at Veolia North America and final judge for the 2025 Accelerator Cohort. “What stood out was not just their novel approaches to pressing water challenges, but their clear vision for scaling these solutions to create real-world impact. It’s inspiring to see such promising technologies emerging at the intersection of water security, climate resilience, and digital transformation.”The official announcement of the 2025 Accelerator Cohort will occur during Imagine H2O’s event at SF Climate Week on April 24th at 2:30 PM, at the SVB Experience Center. The event will bring together industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to explore trends in water investments and the latest water tech advancements, with pitches from 20 Imagine H2O companies, including the 2025 Accelerator Cohort.About Imagine H2O:Imagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that envisions and builds solutions with the world’s best water entrepreneurs. The organization’s innovation programs provide startups with the resources, insight and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts, and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, Imagine H2O has supported 230+ startups that have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $1.3B in investment. Visit Imagine H2O at www.imagineh2o.org ###For more information:Mayci Hicks, Imagine H2Omayci@imagineh2o.org417-379-4957

