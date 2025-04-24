New Masterclass Helps Entrepreneurs Build Predictable Lead Systems Beyond Referrals

Engels J Valenzuela Engels J Valenzuela Generating Leads Online

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With marketing costs rising and online noise reaching an all-time high, a growing number of small business owners are waking up to a harsh reality: referrals and word-of-mouth alone are no longer enough. That’s why former Silicon Valley strategist Engels J. Valenzuela is shaking up the small business world with a brand-new masterclass designed to give entrepreneurs a fully functional online lead generation system in just one afternoon.Launching May 1st, the Generating Leads Online Masterclass is a 4-hour, live implementation sprint where participants will walk away with a complete sales funnel, persuasive email sequence and a high-converting lead magnet ready to attract dream clients immediately without the tech headaches, no begging for attention and no ad spend needed to start converting.“The #1 reason businesses stall isn’t a bad product. It’s a broken lead system,” says Engels J Valenzuela, Founder of Smart Easy Media. “Whether you’re a local service provider or an online coach, if you don’t know how to consistently generate leads without guesswork, you’re gambling with your business.”In a world where online attention spans are shrinking and algorithms are unpredictable, Engels argues that building a self-sustaining lead system is the new baseline, not a luxury, for any business owner who wants to survive and scale.Participants of the masterclass won’t just get theory, they’ll implement every step live. The program is built on the same frameworks Engels used to launch products and to rescue failing sales funnels in the startup space.“Before Engels, marketing felt intimidating and confusing, funnels, positioning, all of it. But he broke it down into simple, digestible steps I could implement right away. In just 3 days of applying what he taught, I had thousands of views on Quora and nearly 800 website visits a day. I finally feel confident, clear, and in motion. This actually works” said Maricel Rocha, a client.Who It's For: The workshop is designed for entrepreneurs stuck in the grind, coaches tired of unpredictable lead flow, and offline business owners who want to finally establish an online presence that doesn’t depend on referrals, walk-ins, or word-of-mouth alone.- Lead magnet crafted for your ideal client- 3-page opt-in funnel with copy, design, and automation built live- follow-up email sequence that nurtures leads into buyers- Plug-and-play tech setup, including a 30-day CRM & Funnel builder trialFor less than the price of dinner, entrepreneurs will walk away with a launch-ready system that works while they sleep and Engel’s signature process to rinse and repeat it anytime.

