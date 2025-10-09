From Adversity to Amazon Bestseller. Heart-Centered Entrepreneurs Take the Stage in California for “IMPACT” Book Launch

Engels J Valenzuela Engels J Valenzuela

Strategist Engels J. Valenzuela shares journey from food stamps to global launches at debut of #1 Amazon Bestseller “IMPACT.”

My story isn’t just about risk. It’s about trusting yourself when there’s no safety net and understanding that impact rarely comes from playing it safe but from leading with what you’ve lived through.” — Engels J Valenzuela

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneurs, authors and thought leaders from across the United States gathered on September 19, 2025 in Southern California to celebrate the launch of IMPACT, Inspiring Stories on How Heart-Centered Entrepreneurs Impact the World. The collaborative book, highlighting forty-three contributing authors, quickly reached #1 Amazon Bestseller status across multiple categories including Service Industry and Entrepreneurship Management.Among the twenty-four featured authors was Engels J. Valenzuela, a business strategist recognized for transforming personal and professional adversity into actionable frameworks for growth. Valenzuela’s chapter, “I Had No Money. So I Jumped,” recounts his leap from financial hardship to managing global product launches for leading technology companies, an experience that now shapes the decision-science-based strategies he uses to help entrepreneurs scale with clarity and integrity.The IMPACT launch event drew an acclaimed lineup of speakers including Scott McKain, distinction and customer-experience expert; Glenn Morshower, actor and leadership speaker; Elizabeth McCormick, decorated U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot; Natasha Duswalt, founder of Peak Models & Talent; Robert Blasko, branding architect behind the viral Liquid Death phenomenon; Craig Duswalt, creator of Rockstar Marketing; Larry Broughton, award-winning entrepreneur and former U.S. Army Green Beret, and NFL Hall of Famer Nick Lowery.Sharing the stage with such figures positioned Valenzuela as part of a broader movement of leaders turning purpose into measurable impact.The book spotlights true stories of founders and professionals who transformed challenges into missions that influence industries and communities alike. Valenzuela’s contribution, blending lived experience with structured decision-making principles, exemplifies the combination of strategy and heart that defines the collection.IMPACT is now available on Amazon in print and digital formats.Engels J. Valenzuela is a Business Growth Architect and marketing strategist with a background in global product launches for major technology brands. He helps entrepreneurs and small-business owners clarify their message, build scalable systems and grow with purpose and integrity.

