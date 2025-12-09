As Felony Assaults Rise, New York City Executive Protection Services Expand Across Tri-State Region

Discreet protection. Visible confidence Your safety isn’t optional. It’s our priority

Veteran Security Services expands 24/7 executive protection and secure transportation across NYC and the surrounding tri-state region

Even as some headline crime indicators improve, the persistence and evolution of serious assaults means that many clients view security as a necessary component of responsible travel.” — VSS spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Security Services ( VSS ), a veteran-led security firm headquartered at 99 Wall Street in Manhattan, announced today the expansion of its New York City executive protection and VIP secure transportation services across all five New York City boroughs, Long Island, Westchester County, northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut, with capability to coordinate services beyond the region.The expanded operations aim to support business leaders, high-net-worth individuals, family offices and organizations that require licensed armed protection, secure ground transportation and discreet logistics across the broader New York metropolitan and tri-state area.VSS operates 24/7 and is staffed by former military and law-enforcement professionals trained in threat assessment, protective operations and secure transit. Its core services include:• Executive protection and close-protection details• Secure ground transportation via luxury vehicles with vetted drivers• Specialized event security for both public venues and private settings• Secure document and high-value package courier transport with chain-of-custody procedures“Clients moving throughout New York and the tri-state region often require seamless protective coverage from their homes to airports, offices and event venues,” said a VSS spokesperson. “This expansion enables us to deliver a unified, continuous security solution across a wide geographic area without gaps.”Evolving Safety Trends and Demand for ProtectionRecent crime and public-safety data point to a complex environment: while some categories like shootings and homicides have declined, other serious crimes remain elevated. According to the 2025 report by Brennan Center for Justice, felony assaults in New York City have increased by approximately 42 percent since 2019.Local analyses further suggest that rising felony assaults are driven in part by domestic-violence cases and a broader pattern of “other” assaults that may involve strangers or older victims.At the same time, the demand for private protection services continues to grow, especially among individuals and organizations with high mobility, frequent travel or elevated visibility, all factors that increase risk exposure and complicate logistical planning.“Even as some headline crime indicators improve, the persistence and evolution of serious assaults means that many clients view security as a necessary component of responsible travel and daily operations,” the VSS spokesperson added. Integrated Coverage Across the New York Metropolitan AreaOperating from its base in Manhattan’s Financial District, VSS’s expanded footprint enables rapid deployment across:• All five New York City boroughs• Long Island• Westchester County• Northern New Jersey• Southern ConnecticutFor assignments extending beyond this region, VSS coordinates with vetted partners to ensure consistent protocol, continuity of protection and reliable logistics whether the need is a one-time movement or a long-term protective detail.About Veteran Security Services (VSS)Veteran Security Services is a New York-based executive protection and secure transportation firm led by former military and law-enforcement professionals. Headquartered at 99 Wall Street, VSS provides licensed armed protection, secure luxury-vehicle transportation, event security coordination and secure courier services for documents and high-value packages. Operating 24/7, VSS serves clients across the broader New York metropolitan and tri-state region, with the ability to coordinate services beyond these areas as required.

