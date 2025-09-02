Award-Winning ‘Born to Risk’ Book Spotlights Bold Moves Behind Today’s Business and Community Leaders

Engels J Valenzuela, Award-Winning Author, holding his Born to Risk recognition in Philadelphia Award-Winning Author Engels J Valenzuela signs copies of Born to Risk during the Philadelphia book launch

Engels J Valenzuela honored for co-authoring new book that reveals untold stories of risk, resilience and redefining success

This book is more than stories. It’s a roadmap of what's possible when you stop avoiding risk and start using it” — Engels J Valenzuela

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born to Risk, a newly launched collaborative book project celebrating bold decision-makers, honored co-author Engels J Valenzuela on August 16th at its live event in Philadelphia, where leaders from across the U.S. and Canada gathered to commemorate the launch. The award-winning book highlights stories of transformation from business owners, community advocates and creators who took unconventional paths to make a meaningful difference in their fields.The event brought together a powerful mix of authors, entrepreneurs and change agents aligned by a shared belief: that risk is not recklessness. It’s the required bridge to real progress. For Engels J Valenzuela, a business growth architect known for building scalable systems that transform struggling ventures into high-converting enterprises, the recognition was personal.“My earliest memories weren’t about dreaming. I was focused on surviving,” shared Valenzuela in his chapter. “I wasn’t trying to be rich. I was trying to feed my siblings and keep us safe.”That same grit would later shape his unique frameworks for revenue growth , client conversion and market positioning: now used by coaches, consultants and business owners nationwide. Engels’ journey from inner-city survival to Silicon Valley product launches at top tech companies is a testament to the kind of transformation Born to Risk seeks to inspire.“This book is more than stories. It’s a roadmap of what's possible when you stop avoiding risk and start using it,” said Valenzuela. “Being honored among this group of leaders is a moment I’ll carry forward.”With a blend of deeply personal narratives and high-level strategy, Born to Risk challenges the notion that success must follow a traditional path. Each chapter offers a glimpse into the moment when the author risked something—comfort, reputation or certainty—for the sake of growth. The collection includes voices from across industries and borders, united by a willingness to step into the unknown.To learn more about the book and the leaders featured in it, visit BornToRisk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.