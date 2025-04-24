Harold Toliver’s 'Star-Crossed Planet' to Be Featured at the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Inks and Bindings to showcase the short fiction collection at Booth #930 alongside over 100 titles.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harold Toliver’s latest work, “ Star-Crossed Planet ”, will be featured at the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books , on April 26–27, 2025, at the University of Southern California. The collection will be showcased at the Inks and Bindings Booth #930 in the Black Zone, part of a curated selection of over 100 titles representing a wide range of genres and voices.Published in connection with Toliver’s earlier nonfiction works, “Mythic Worlds” and “Scanning and Sizing the Universe”, “Star-Crossed Planet” presents a series of short fiction stories that highlight the scope and harshness of nature’s power. Each narrative centers on characters who confront the vast and often unforgiving dimensions of the natural world, informed by developments in scientific understanding that have reshaped perceptions of Earth’s age, scale, and conditions.The book builds on themes of the natural continuum, using fiction to explore the scale and extremes of nature through episodic, character-driven scenarios. While the collection stands independently, it is conceptually linked to Toliver’s ongoing interdisciplinary exploration of natural history, cultural myth, and literary tradition.Harold Toliver is Professor Emeritus of English, American, and Comparative Literature at the University of California. His academic appointments have included Johns Hopkins University, the University of Washington, Ohio State University, and UCLA. Following a distinguished career in literary history and theory, he has shifted focus in retirement toward interdisciplinary research connecting the sciences and humanities.Festival attendees can explore “Star-Crossed Planet” and other featured titles at the Inks and Bindings booth throughout the two-day event. More information about the festival can be found at events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks, and the full book lineup is available at inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025. Additional coverage and author features are included in the publisher’s latest magazine issue at inksandbindings.com/latfob-magazine.“Star-Crossed Planet” is available for purchase via Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide. To learn more about Harold Toliver and his work, visit https://haroldtoliver.com About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

