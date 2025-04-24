WSDOT Aviation accepting airport grant applications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation Division is currently accepting applications for the first round of the 2025-2027 Airport Aid Grant Program. WSDOT anticipates awarding approximately $1.4 million in funding.

Airports only can apply for projects previously submitted through the Statewide Capital Improvement Program (SCIP). The SCIP is an unconstrained, prioritized list of projects entered by Washington’s 134 public-use airports that captures project requirements for airports to address individual airport needs.

To apply, airports can fill out the online application (PDF 1.4MB) and airport aid application checklist (PDF 527KB). WSDOT requires airport aid grant assurances (PDF 96KB) be submitted with the application package. Please note “Microsoft Edge” is the recommended browser to be used when completing forms.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 30. Qualifying projects should be targeted for completion by June 30, 2026. Eligible projects may include work beginning after July 1, 2025.

WSDOT will prioritize applications based on the SCIP project scores. Guidance and information regarding scoring is provided online in the WSDOT Airport Aid Grant Procedures Manual (PDF 935KB).

WSDOT will start announcing grant award decisions after July 1, 2025.

The next grant cycle begins May 2026.

For more information, visit WSDOT Aviation’s SCIP or Airport Aid Grant Program website.

For further questions, contact Garth Cumberbatch, WSDOT Aviation Airport Grants Coordinator, at garth.cumberbatch@wsdot.wa.gov or 564-250-1812.