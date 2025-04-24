Heath Consultants Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for Quality Management Excellence

Heath Consultants announces that its Quality Management System at the Houston Manufacturing and Repair Facility has been awarded ISO 9001 certification.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston, Texas, April 23rd, 2025 – Heath Consultants, a leading provider of methane emissions management products and services, is proud to announce that its Quality Management System (QMS) at the Houston Manufacturing and Repair Facility has been awarded ISO 9001 certification. This internationally recognized standard affirms the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and services while continuously improving processes to enhance customer satisfaction.ISO 9001 is the world’s most widely recognized quality management standard, setting rigorous criteria for organizations to establish a systematic approach to quality assurance, risk management, and operational efficiency. Heath Consultants’ certification demonstrates its dedication to excellence, efficiency, and adherence to best practices in product development, service delivery, and customer support.“This certification is a testament to Heath Consultants’ commitment to quality and continuous improvement,” said Drew Sitgreaves, CEO. “Achieving ISO 9001 certification further strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions to the natural gas industry.”The certification process involved a thorough audit of Heath Consultants’ quality management system, ensuring compliance with ISO 9001 standards in areas such as leadership commitment, design and development, instrument manufacturing/repair, inspection and testing, employee awareness, competence, communication and management review.By obtaining this certification, Heath Consultants strengthens its position as a trusted partner in the energy industry. As Heath Consultants continues to develop and refine its next-generation leak detection technologies and field services, the company remains focused on quality, innovation, and safety. The ISO 9001 certification is a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to exceed customer expectations and set industry benchmarks.For more information about Heath Consultants and its commitment to quality, visit www.heathus.com

