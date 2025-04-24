KARL BERGER EXPLORES THE LEGACY OF WAR, LOVE, AND PERSECUTION LIVE AT THIS YEAR’S LA TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

With "Clipperton" and "The Wound Closest to the Sun," Berger explores the moral complexities of history and the human spirit.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring, the past comes vividly alive as Karl Berger, a literary voice shaped by history and humanity, joins the LA Times Festival of Books for an exclusive two-hour book signing session this April 27, 2025, Sunday at (11:00am - 12:30 pm) at the Inks and Bindings booth #930.Born in 1941 in Munich, Karl Berger is among the last generation with living memories of World War II. His childhood in postwar Germany—and the lingering shadow of his country’s darkest chapters—infuses his novels with haunting authenticity and emotional depth. Now a longtime resident of the United States and a retired pediatrician, Berger devotes his writing to exploring the complexities of history, identity, and moral reckoning.During his two-hour book signing session, visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to get free signed copies of his first two published novels: “ Clipperton ” and “The Wound Closest to the Sun”. German-language editions of both books will also be available throughout the two-day event.His debut novel, “Clipperton,” begins as an unexpected adventure but gradually unfolds into a powerful reckoning with inherited guilt and the haunting legacy of Auschwitz. His second novel, “The Wound Closest to the Sun,” is a heart-rending wartime romance between a German soldier and a French woman—doomed by the rising tide of anti-Semitic persecution and resistance.Both books are evocative testaments to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring need to confront historical truth. Berger’s third novel, “Encroachment of Old Catastrophe,” though unpublished, continues this exploration—offering a more autobiographical lens on a generation raised in the rubble of war, questioning their parents’ roles, and seeking redemption through remembrance.Festival attendees are invited to visit Inks and Bindings at Booth #930 during the LA Times Festival of Books, taking place on April 26–27, 2025, at the University of Southern California. The booth is located in the Black Zone, offering visitors the chance to engage with a diverse collection of featured works. For more event details, including schedules and additional information, please visit https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/ Additionally, readers interested in exploring more of the featured titles from Inks and Bindings can browse the full selection of books showcased at the festival by visiting https://inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025/ . Additional highlights, author features, and behind-the-scenes content can also be found in their latest magazine issue, available here: https://inksandbindings.com/latfob-magazine/ About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

