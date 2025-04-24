Diane S. Vann’s Bold Exposé Undermining the U.S. Constitution Takes Stage at L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025

Undermining the U.S. Constitution

Inks and Bindings Features Diane S. Vann’s Undermining the U.S. Constitution at 2025 L.A. Times Festival of Books

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inks and Bindings booth will shine a spotlight on a thought-provoking political work during this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books , held on April 26–27, 2025 at the University of Southern California. On display at Booth #930 in the Black Zone, festivalgoers will find Undermining the U.S. Constitution by Diane S. Vann. This book is a gripping and unflinching exposé that likens the rise of communism in America to the insidious spread of cancer in the human body.Vann, a registered nurse with decades of experience in patient care and health education, draws powerful parallels between her clinical observations and the perceived ideological shift in the United States. With her medical insight as a backdrop, she warns of the dangers of extremist socialist ideologies, what she identifies as modern-day Marxism, threatening the constitutional foundations of the nation.“I have seen how the truth, even when painful, becomes the first step toward healing,” says Vann. “This book aims to alert Americans to the symptoms and spread of communism—so that we may recognize the disease and begin the cure by returning to our founding principles.”Through personal testimony, detailed analysis of the Communist Manifesto, and a passionate defense of the U.S. Constitution, Vann challenges readers to see the ideological battle playing out within the very fabric of American society. Her work serves as both diagnosis and treatment, and a call to awareness, education, and action.Diane S. Vann graduated with a B.S.N. from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and an M.S.N. from the University of Tennessee. A former candidate for Congress in Georgia, Vann has long advocated for constitutional literacy and civic engagement.Undermining the U.S. Constitution is available now in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon. Festival attendees are encouraged to visit Inks and Bindings’ front display for a closer look at this compelling and controversial title. To learn more about the event, visit the official website of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

