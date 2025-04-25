FirmGuard Introduces SecureReimage: Remotely Restore Endpoints to Their Golden Image

FirmGuard

Restore any device to a trusted state, remotely and securely with SecureReimage — FirmGuard's latest feature.

This is about empowering IT and security teams to act faster, reduce costs, and stay one step ahead of endpoint risk.” — Gerard Moore

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FirmGuard , a leader in UEFI BIOS firmware management and security, is delighted to announce the launch of SecureReimage, a powerful new capability that enables organizations to remotely reimage any endpoint to a trusted, “Golden Image” — with zero physical access required.SecureReimage represents a major step forward in simplifying recovery, hardening fleet security, and minimizing operational disruptions. For MSPs, IT administrators, and security teams, SecureReimage provides a fast, scalable way to restore compromised or non-compliant endpoints to a known-safe state with just a few clicks.What SecureReimage DoesSecureReimage allows IT teams to remotely trigger the deployment of a Golden Image. In other words, a pre-configured, secure OS and application image vetted by the organization — onto any supported endpoint. The new feature integrates seamlessly into the FirmGuard platform, giving administrators a single dashboard to manage, assign, and deploy Golden Images across their device fleet. Now you will be able to restore any supported device to its original, approved Golden Image from anywhere — no need to ship devices, rely on end-user troubleshooting, or dispatch field technicians.Why SecureReimage MattersManaging the health and security of endpoints has become increasingly complex. Devices drift from their intended configurations, operating systems become corrupted, and threat actors continually find new ways to compromise endpoints — sometimes without any visible signs.For MSPs and enterprise IT teams, these issues translate into increased support tickets, downtime, and security risk. SecureReimage provides a reliable, scalable answer to these challenges by giving teams the power to instantly reset any endpoint to a trusted state.“SecureReimage gives our customers the confidence that, no matter what happens to a device — whether it’s a security incident, system corruption, or configuration drift — they have the power to bring it back to a clean, compliant state remotely,” said Gerard Moore, CEO of FirmGuard. “This is about empowering IT and security teams to act faster, reduce costs, and stay one step ahead of endpoint risk.”Use CasesSecureReimage was built to directly support the needs of organizations managing large fleets of devices, especially those with remote or distributed teams. The benefits span multiple areas:• Faster Recovery from Security Incidents: When an endpoint is compromised or suspected of being at risk, SecureReimage can be used to immediately wipe and reimage the device from a clean, verified source.• Improved Operational Resilience: Avoid delays and costs associated with manual reimaging or physical device collection. Devices can be restored with minimal user interaction, wherever they are.• Better Security Hygiene: Maintain a consistent device state across all users and environments. Regular reimaging of devices can reduce drift, unauthorized software installations, and misconfigurations.• Simplified Onboarding and Redeployment: Deploy a standard Golden Image to new hires or when reissuing hardware, making device provisioning faster and more secure.• Reduced Support Burden: Eliminate long support calls or manual troubleshooting. IT can push a clean image and let the device reset itself without requiring hands-on work.Seamless Integration & ManagementSecureReimage is tightly integrated into the FirmGuard platform, enabling administrators to trigger reimaging workflows with minimal effort. This ensures full visibility and control over device recovery, while reducing operational complexity and enhancing auditability.AvailabilitySecureReimage will officially be released on May 6th to all FirmGuard customers with compatible devices and an active subscription. MSPs and enterprises interested in adding this feature to their endpoint management workflows can access it via the FirmGuard portal or request a personalized demo from the FirmGuard team To learn more about SecureReimage, visit: https://firmguard.com/firmguard-securereimage About FirmGuardFirmGuard provides industry-leading firmware security and management solutions that empower IT and security teams to remotely secure, configure, and recover endpoints at the BIOS and firmware level. With solutions purpose-built for distributed teams, MSPs, and regulated industries, FirmGuard is redefining what’s possible in modern endpoint resilience.For media inquiries, please contact: media@firmguard.com

