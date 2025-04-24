FirmGuard Announces Integration with HaloPSA to Enhance MSP Efficiency and Security

FirmGuard Halo

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FirmGuard , a leading provider of UEFI BIOS firmware management solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming integration with HaloPSA , a premier PSA and service management platform for MSPs. This integration will streamline security operations by enabling seamless data synchronization and automated alerting between platforms, helping MSPs improve efficiency, security, and compliance.What the Integration OffersFirmGuard's integration with HaloPSA will introduce two features designed to simplify security management for MSPs. These enhancements will ensure a smoother operational workflow and more effective security response.Automated Group Import: FirmGuard will allow MSPs to automatically import companies, tenants, and groups from HaloPSA into FirmGuard. This will eliminate the need for manual recreation of groups, saving time and effort, particularly for larger MSPs managing multiple clients.Automated Ticketing for Security Alerts: When FirmGuard detects critical endpoint issues such as Secure Boot being disabled or firmware updates being available, it will automatically generate a ticket in HaloPSA. This will ensure that MSP technicians, who primarily operate within HaloPSA, will receive immediate notifications and can take action without switching between platforms.Why It’s ImportantManaging security efficiently is a top priority for MSPs, but it can often be time-consuming and complex. This integration will directly address key challenges MSPs face, providing essential benefits such as:• Operational Efficiency: Reducing manual setup and management time by automating group creation and alert-driven ticketing.• Improved Security & Compliance: Ensuring critical security updates are promptly addressed, reducing risk exposure.• Enhanced Productivity: Allowing MSPs to work within their existing HaloPSA workflows, keeping all service management in one place.Customer BenefitsThe FirmGuard-HaloPSA integration is designed to bring direct value to MSPs and their technicians by enhancing security response and overall efficiency.Here’s how:• Faster Issue Resolution: Technicians will receive real-time alerts via HaloPSA and can take immediate action.• Better Workflow Management: Removes the need to manually create tickets for security updates, FirmGuard will do it automatically once a potential issue is identified.• Seamless Integration: Creates a streamlined approach that fits naturally into existing MSP processes, reducing complexity and improving response times.Commenting on the news of this announcement, Gerard Moore, CEO of FirmGuard said “This integration with HaloPSA will be a game-changer for MSPs. By automating group creation and ticketing, we’re helping our customers enhance security, improve efficiency, and stay focused on delivering exceptional IT services to their clients.” Meanwhile, Tim Barton-Wines, an Executive at HaloPSA added “Our goal is to integrate seamlessly into the tools MSPs already use. With this integration, we’re making it easier for technicians to respond to security alerts in real time without disrupting their workflow.”Availability & Next StepsTo ensure a smooth rollout, the FirmGuard-HaloPSA integration will be released in two phases. MSPs can expect the following timeline:• Phase 1 (May 2025): Automated group import from HaloPSA to FirmGuard.• Phase 2 (H2 2025): Automated ticket creation in HaloPSA for FirmGuard security alerts.MSPs interested in learning about this integration, and how it can streamline their workflows can book a demo today to see it in action.About FirmGuardFirmGuard provides cutting-edge UEFI BIOS firmware security solutions designed to help businesses and MSPs remotely secure, configure, and update BIOS firmware with zero physical access required.About HaloHalo is a leading PSA and service management platform for MSPs, offering powerful tools for IT service delivery, automation, and business management.For media inquiries, please contact: media@firmguard.com

