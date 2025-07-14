FirmGuard Included in the 2025 MES Midmarket 100 Ranking

FirmGuard

Recognition Highlights Innovation in BIOS Security for Midsize Enterprises

This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to solving real challenges in endpoint security. We’ll continue to innovate and deliver tools that make BIOS protection simple, scalable, and secure.” — Gerard Moore

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FirmGuard , a leading provider of remote BIOS security solutions, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has highlighted FirmGuard on its 2025 MES Midmarket 100 list The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. These vendors are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation, and success for their midsize customers.MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors were selected for the MES Midmarket 100 based on their go-to-market strategy, innovation, and strength of their midmarket product portfolios.FirmGuard was selected based on its continued innovation in remote BIOS security and firmware management. The platform enables IT teams to remotely secure, configure, update, and reimage BIOS firmware with no physical access required, across all endpoints at scale. A standout addition is SecureReimage , the most requested feature from FirmGuard’s user base, which enables IT teams to remotely restore devices to a golden image, dramatically reducing recovery time and ensuring consistent, secure configurations across all endpoints."We’re honored to be recognized as a top technology provider for the midmarket," said Gerard Moore, CEO of FirmGuard. "This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to solving real challenges in endpoint security. We’ll continue to innovate and deliver tools that make BIOS protection simple, scalable, and secure."About FirmGuard:FirmGuard provides cutting-edge UEFI BIOS firmware security solutions designed to help businesses and MSPs remotely secure, configure, update, and reimage BIOS firmware with zero physical access required.About The Channel Company:The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.For media inquiries, please contact: media@firmguard.com

