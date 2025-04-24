Minister Blade Nzimande strengthen science, technology, and innovation cooperation with Cuba

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande led a senior delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, and some of its entities such as the CSIR, NRF and TIA, on a historic official visit to the Republic of Cuba from 13-17 April 2025.

The main purpose of the visit was the renewal and exploration of opportunities to strengthen the existing science, technology, and innovation (STI) agreement between the two countries first signed in 2001.

Since the signing of this agreement, the two countries have advanced the level of STI collaboration in a number of areas.

Between 2005 and 2007, South Africa invested more than 44 million rands in joint biotechnology and nanotechnology projects with Cuba- focusing on critical areas such as the development of cholera vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and pre-clinical drug development, which included interventions against the Human Papilloma Virus.

This cooperation assisted South Africa greatly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the country faced major challenges in vaccine, diagnostic and therapeutic supplies.

These early joint projects brought together research facilities such as Mintek, iThemba Labs, and the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation, laying the groundwork for future cooperation in nuclear medicine and diagnostic technology.

In 2015, a technical delegation from South Africa visited Cuba to learn from their world-class biotechnology ecosystem. At a political level, South Africa and Cuba have a long and solid relationship that dates back to the dark days of the struggle against apartheid and colonialism.

In the post-apartheid era, the relations between the two countries have remained solid. In 2024, South Africa and Cuba celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations. Emphasising the importance of the deep bond between the peoples of Cuba and Africa, Minister Nzimande stated that:

“These relations are anchored in a long history of international solidarity and support given by the people of Cuba to the decolonialisation of Angola, the independence of Namibia, and indeed the eventual disintegration of apartheid South Africa. These bonds were further strengthened in South Africa after the transition to democracy in fields such as the training of medical doctors, vaccine and health innovation and human development.”

Minister Nzimande also had very productive engagements with the Cuban Ministers of Education, Energy, Foreign Affairs, and Public Health, respectively. Minister Nzimande used his engagements with the various Cuban Ministers to explore cooperation in areas prioritised by South Africa such as the joint training programmes at master’s and PhD level, renewable energy technologies such as hydrogen economy, joint research in nuclear medicine, cancer treatment and joint training programmes in specialised fields in medical sciences.

In these engagements, Minister Nzimande also emphasised “the importance of continuing institution-to-institution engagement such as the discussions between South Africa's Technology Innovation Agency and Cuba's Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. This is intended to among others, forge meaningful biopharmaceutical sector alliances.”

Minister Nzimande also had fruitful discussions with his counterpart, Cuba’s Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Mr. Armando Rodríguez Batista, on science policy and governance. The two Ministers agreed to establish a regular science and technology policy dialogue where the two countries can exchange ideas and cross benchmark their respective national systems of innovation.

Part of Minister Nzimande’s visit to Cuba also involved visits to some of Cuba’s leading research and innovation institutions such as the Havana Scientific and Technological Park, Center for Advanced Studies, BIOCUBAFARMA, Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, (CIGB) and Medication Control Center (CECMED).

Expressing his impression of these visits, Minister Nzimande stated that “I was very impressed with the extensive links between Cuba’s system of Science and Technology parks and companies developing an impressive array of commercial products and services in response to the needs of citizens. It is hoped we can draw lessons from this experience.”

The highlight of Minister’s Nzimande’s visit to Cuba, was on Thursday, 17 April, with the signing of the Statement of Intent to renew the existing STI agreement and expand the areas of cooperation. Minister Nzimande signed the statement of intent with his Cuban counterpart, Minister Armando Rodríguez Batista, Minister of Science, Technology and Environment.

Through the Statement of Intent: the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment of the Republic of Cuba; and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Republic of South Africa committed to strengthening friendship, exchange, and cooperation in the field of science and technology.

They further acknowledged that science and technology are essential tools in a knowledge-based society and recognised that cooperation in various science and technology disciplines will increase the economic and social development of both countries.

In his address at the signing ceremony, Minister Nzimande highlighted the importance of the visit by the South African delegation by stating that “Our visit to Cuba and the engagements we held further solidifies the long-standing collaboration based on mutual respect, solidarity, and a shared goal of inclusive and transformative growth through scientific advancement. As the Minister responsible for science, technology, and innovation, I am championing the mantra of positioning science, technology, and innovation at the centre of government, education, industry, and society in South Africa. It is only through investments in science, technology, and innovation that any nation in the world can succeed and realise its full potential of socio-economic development and competitiveness.”

Also speaking at the signing ceremony, Cuba’s Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Mr. Armando Rodríguez Batista, reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to strengthening STI cooperation with South Africa by emphasising the importance of exchanging science policy and governance experiences and expertise between the two countries, and further indicated that Cuba is in the process of developing legislation for their science system.

Through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, South Africa intends to undertake a similar process in the near future. Minister Batista further emphasised the importance of jointly funded research projects in such key areas as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and ICT, which form part of the research priorities of both countries.

Minister Nzimande also used the occasion of the signing ceremony to express his gratitude to the Cuban people for the manner in which they have solidified their connection with the African continent by stating that “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Republic of Cuba for honoring our founding Fathers of African liberation by establishing the Park of the African Heroes- being the first of its kind outside Africa and the world to celebrate Cuban-African Solidarity and Friendship by immortalising great African Leaders who liberated us from the evils and oppression of colonialism.”

The two countries agreed to ensure that the existing STI agreement is formally renewed by end of 2025. In outlining the way forward on this, Minister Nzimande stated that “As we work towards renewing our existing agreement to be signed before the end of 2025, as an immediate response to this visit, the senior officials and experts should immediately develop a joint Programme of Action outlining our goals, timelines, and expected outcomes on the various areas of cooperation which we discussed.”

Minister Nzimande concluded by stating that “the partnership with Cuba embodies the essence of global scientific and technological collaboration, driven by the needs of our people. Let today mark the beginning of a new chapter in South Africa-Cuba relations, one characterised by cooperative discovery, collaborative innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of knowledge for the benefit of all.”

