MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela: Launch of Public Transport Women’s Help Desk

Programme Director: Ms. Diana Lekoma

Today marks a profound moment in the journey towards justice, equity, and transformation in our public transport system. We are here not just to unveil a help desk, but to affirm our commitment to every woman who has ever felt invisible in this sector.

Herewith, we declare that the days of invisibility, silence and marginalization of women are OVER!!!

The launch of the Public Transport Women’s Help Desk is both a practical response and a powerful symbol. A response to historical, long-standing challenges. A symbol of change that is not just promised but delivered.

For far too long, experiences of women in public transport, especially in sectors like the taxi, e-hailing, bus and learner transport industry, have been marked by silence, struggle and survival. We know the harsh truth in many cases where a woman only enters the taxi business as a widow, forced to step in after a tragedy, a loss of a spouse or companion. Hers is a role inherited, not offered. She has her authority questioned, not respected.

Once tolerated inside the system, women still face uphill battles to prove their worth, to defend their decisions and leadership. In order to grow within a system that historically resisted her presence, she now lives with the new reality where access is limited or dependent on male-dominant decisions; her development blocked and to have her dignity and integrity tested daily. She is expected to navigate an environment that too often marginalizes her; where she is seen, but not heard; where she is present, but not empowered.

Ladies and gentlemen these are not just made-up stories; these are lived experiences and realities for thousands of women across our province. These are women who are trying to feed their families, run businesses, serve communities, and shape this sector, all the while facing layers of resistance, from systemic exclusion to outright harassment and violence.

The launch of Public Transport Women’s Help Desk exists because we are no longer willing to accept this as a norm.

This Help Desk will serve as a central point of support, advocacy, information and redress, where women can raise their voices, share their grievances and access the many tools needed to grow and thrive. Whether it’s legal support through compliance with relevant sector legislation, access to training opportunities, business development resources, or assistance with reporting abuse. This facility is designed to walk with women at every stage of their journey to success.

It is time we move from symbolic gestures to substantive action. From just inviting women to the table, to giving them the space to lead and chart the path forward. From acknowledging their hardships, to actively dismantling the barriers that stand in their way.

To our partners in taxi associations, learner transport organizations, commuter organizations, women in e-hailing, bus operators, women in unions and imbokodo in law enforcement, I say this, that transformation is not optional. It is by no means a favour from any man. It is a responsibility we all carry and an aspiration that we be included and be women-led, not as tokens or proxy but as leaders, in our own right, worthy and determined.

As we launch this Help Desk today, let us recommit ourselves to a transport sector that recognizes the full humanity and the contribution of women, a sector where no woman must suffer loss before she is allowed to participate, a sector that invests in women’s growth, protects their dignity, and champions their leadership.

Let this be the beginning of a new journey, a journey of respect, dignity, inclusion and empowerment, where public transport is not just a way to move from point A to point B, but a vehicle for real change.

The road ahead is long but with partnership, collaboration and collective support, it will be worth every step.

Let’s move forward together.

Thank you!!!

