President Cyril Ramaphosa: Media remarks on occasion of Official Visit by President of Ukraine

Your Excellency, Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine,

Ambassadors,

Honourable Ministers,

Senior officials,

Members of the media,

It is my distinct honour to receive President Zelenskyy and his delegation at the Union Buildings.

This Official Visit reflects our shared commitment to enhancing our bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

This is a historic visit. This is the first time the Head of State of Ukraine is visiting South Africa in the 33 years since we established formal diplomatic relations.

We acknowledge with great appreciation the support we received from Ukraine during our liberation struggle. We recall that a number of exiled South Africans received training and education in Ukraine.

In June 2023, I had the honour of visiting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as part of the African Peace Initiative.

Since then, we have maintained ongoing dialogue between our countries and our diplomats.

We have just concluded successful talks during which we exchanged views on how to consolidate and deepen the bilateral relations between our two countries.

We noted a growing interest in expanding relations in peace diplomacy, post-conflict reconstruction and development, and the empowerment women.

We also discussed the opportunities for cooperation in areas such as agriculture, trade, education, infrastructure and social exchanges.

We are pleased that our Ministers have held discussions on strengthening trade and investment opportunities in our respective countries, including opportunities in agriculture and agribusiness.

We acknowledge the significant strides that Ukraine has taken, and in particular the efforts of President Zelenskyy, to expand relations with the African continent.

We note the provision of grain in areas of food stress in west and east Africa, the expansion of agricultural cooperation, and the opening of a grain hub at the Port of Mombasa in Kenya.

These are direct outcomes of the discussions that were held when we visited Kyiv in June 2023 as part of the African Peace Initiative.

Our engagement today was an opportunity to discuss our shared interest in advancing peace, security, stability and sustainable development on the continent, in Ukraine and across the world.

We have reinforced our common commitment to respect the rule of law in international relations, multilateralism, the central role of the United Nations in global governance, and the maintenance of global peace and security.

South Africa is deeply concerned about the continuing conflict in Ukraine, the loss of civilian lives, damage to critical infrastructure and deteriorating humanitarian situation.

South Africa believes that the only path to peace is through diplomacy, inclusive dialogue, and a commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

This includes the principle that all member states shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means.

From the experience of our own journey from apartheid to democracy, we value the importance of engaging all parties to conflicts to achieve peaceful, just and enduring solutions.

If there is one thing that our history has taught us, it is that diplomacy and dialogue are more powerful than any weapon.

It is this understanding that informed South Africa’s participation in the African Peace Initiative and South Africa’s subsequent participation in the Ukraine Peace Formula.

I had an opportunity to speak to President Donald Trump yesterday to discuss the peace process in Ukraine.

We both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible to prevent further death and destruction.

President Trump and I also agreed to meet soon to address this and relations between South Africa and the United States. We both spoke about the need to foster good relations between our two countries.

Earlier in the week, I had a call with President Vladimir Putin, where we both committed to working together towards a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

South Africa stands ready to continue to support all credible and inclusive multilateral efforts aimed at achieving a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace.

Today, President Zelenskyy and I re-affirmed the bonds of friendship and solidarity that exist between our two countries.

We look forward to continued engagement and cooperation that benefits our peoples and our countries.

Your Excellency, I hope that you leave our shores with good memories.

I thank you.