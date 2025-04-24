Amplifiers: Atlanta features local leaders inspiring clean energy action

Innovative collaboration between Rewiring America and Generation180 taps Atlanta creatives and community members to become clean energy advocates

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplifiers: Atlanta is a new collaboration from national nonprofits Generation180 and Rewiring America designed to bring local leaders and content creators together to inspire action, spread clean energy awareness, and create lasting impact.The two-day workshop April 26-27, 2025, will feature clean energy and climate education, community-building activities, creative collaboration sessions, and practical strategies to engage audiences and drive action across Georgia. Amplifiers: Atlanta was created with input from partners Climate Power Georgia and the City of Atlanta’s Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience.Amplifiers will bring together 29 clean energy advocates ready to take action in their communities. The program focuses on training local leaders and content creators to help raise awareness of solar, heat pumps, electric vehicles, and other clean energy technologies that can significantly reduce energy costs and make communities healthier.The inaugural program features Georgia residents passionate about electrification and climate action who want to use their skills to help build momentum and clean energy progress in Georgia. The two cohorts include:content creators – local filmmakers, comedians, and influencers who will create video projects amplifying clean energy solutions.community “builders” or community leaders – military veterans, college students, realtors, and teachers who will create action plans for engaging their community through events, presentations, and social media.For a list of Amplifiers participants and program speakers, visit Amplifiers: Atlanta.Kay Campbell, Senior Communications Director, Generation180:“Our country is at a significant moment in moving away from fossil fuels toward clean energy sources, and we need all hands on deck to speed up this transition. Content creators and community leaders are well-positioned to help reach new audiences and popularize clean energy. We’re thrilled to welcome this wonderful group of participants into this new program.”Sarah Lazarovic, Vice President, Communications and Creative Strategy, Rewiring America"We have to electrify 152 million American households. But the people who will bring electric awareness to those households live in communities. They’re the creators, organizers, and neighborhood connectors who know how to share in ways that invite people to listen. Our first Amplifiers cohort will turn the sometimes wonky words of the clean energy transition into language that will resonate across Atlanta. We could not be more excited about amplifying this initiative.”Mark J. McLaurin, Georgia State Director, Climate Power:“Equipping local Georgians with the tools and knowledge to adopt clean energy isn’t just good climate policy — it's a powerful civic action. From Atlanta to Albany, when residents see that clean energy can lower bills, create good-paying jobs, and improve health outcomes, they become unstoppable advocates for change. We’re proud to support Amplifiers: Atlanta as a shining example of how advocacy at the community level can drive statewide momentum and help lead Georgia into a cleaner, more resilient future.”Chandra Farley, Chief Sustainability Officer, City of Atlanta:“The City of Atlanta has ambitious clean energy and climate action goals. Through Amplifiers: Atlanta, trusted community messengers and savvy creators will work together to uplift these goals and how they benefit our residents. We must speak plainly and creatively about the opportunities the clean energy economy can bring. I am thrilled to support Amplifiers: Atlanta, and know this will help the City reach more residents with the good news of these benefits. This innovative partnership is sure to help the city achieve 100% clean energy for 100% of Atlantans!”Despite the myriad benefits, many Georgians are unaware of how electrifying their homes, businesses, and communities can save money, create jobs, and improve health while reducing climate-harming pollution. Atlanta is one of America’s most populous cities and has pledged to join the United Nations-backed “Race to Resilience,” a global campaign to strengthen climate resilience — with the goal of building a four-billion people strong resistance to climate risks by 2030.”To receive updates on the and be notified of new content, visit Amplifiers: Atlanta.##Generation180Generation180 is a national nonprofit working to inspire and equip people to take action on clean energy in their homes and communities. We lead national education campaigns to electrify homes, buildings, and transportation – the biggest sources of carbon emissions. By partnering with artists and storytellers, we work to change the climate narrative from gloom and doom to “We Got This!” and give people meaningful ways to take action toward a cleaner, healthier, and more equitable energy future.Rewiring AmericaRewiring America is a national nonprofit focused on electrifying our homes, communities, and businesses. We develop accessible, actionable data and tools, and build coalitions and partnerships to make going electric easier for households and communities. Rewiring America helps Americans save money, tackle nationwide emissions goals, improve health, and build the next generation of the clean energy workforce. We believe in an abundant, flourishing, climate-safe future, and know that together we can realize one.

