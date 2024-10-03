New Survey: Virginians Favor Electric Vehicles, Cite Savings and Incentives as Key Influences for Choosing an EV

Virginia is for EV lovers

Study Finds the More Virginians Learn About EVs, the More Likely They Are to Buy One

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new statewide survey found that Virginians have favorable perceptions about electric vehicles and clean energy. The representative survey of 900 Virginians found that 54% had a positive view of electric vehicles, and 66% of respondents said it was important that Virginia reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and transition to clean energy.The survey, conducted by research group Dynata, also found that:- 46% of respondents indicated they are likely to consider buying an EV. Of respondents likely to consider buying an EV, 93% are likely to purchase a car within the next five years.- 69% of respondents report that saving on gas costs would make them more likely to purchase an electric vehicle.- 65% of respondents support requiring auto manufacturers to provide a minimum number of new electric vehicles for sale in Virginia.“These findings confirm that Virginians across the state want EVs, they want clean energy, and the more they learn, the more likely they are to consider going electric,” said Stuart Gardner, Executive Director of Generation180. “It’s our goal to help even more Virginians understand the benefits of EV driving. There are many EV models to choose from, an abundant network of public charging stations, and driving electric is not only better for the environment, but it’s a better driving experience.”Greater awareness of EVs boosts Virginians' likelihood to purchaseThe data shows the more you know about EVs matters: 65% of survey respondents who would consider an EV as their next car reported having seen/read/or heard a lot about EVs. Whereas, for survey respondents who had seen/read/or heard nothing about EVs, only 6% would consider one for their next car.When it comes to barriers to buying an EV, 33% of Virginians cited price, 22% indicated driving range, and 20% said availability of charging options were the reasons.“Incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act are helping people electrify their lives and become more energy independent,” said Shakaya Cooper, Senior Program Associate at Generation180. “We need more incentives like this that help people from all income levels access clean technology and increase equitable access to individual energy independence.”For access to the survey findings, high-res photos, and graphics, please visit this link

