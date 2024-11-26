Generation180 Wins Two MarCom Awards for Climate Communications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National clean energy nonprofit Generation180 is proud to announce it received two awards as part of the 2024 MarCom Awards for excellence in communications. Gen180’s “I’ll Drive What She’s Driving” campaign received platinum in the social media campaigns category, and our “ Climate Cultura ” program received gold for Creativity/Identity Suite. This year’s winners were selected from a pool of over 6,500 entries from 54 countries.The “I’ll Drive What She’s Driving” campaign encourages women to make the switch to driving electric vehicles (EVs). Women are less likely to purchase electric cars than men, according to Edmunds, yet women account for purchasing 62% of all new cars sold in the United States. The social media ad campaign focused on key considerations by women when it comes to purchasing a vehicle, including convenience, safety, cost-savings, and climate benefits of EVs. As part of the overall campaign, Gen180 also partnered with comedians, social media influencers, and musicians – including the Dave Matthews Band and Dar Williams – to break down myths and popularize EV driving.“We are deeply honored to be recognized by MarCom alongside so many prestigious communications leaders. We believe we have to invest in creative approaches that get people’s attention in order to accelerate a culture shift toward clean energy,” said Kay Campbell, Senior Director of Communications.Generation180’s Climate Cultura received Gold in Identity Suite for its creative branding work. The program trains Latinx creatives as clean energy ambassadors. See here for examples of their creative content educating their communities about the success of the Inflation Reduction Act in Georgia, such as through documentary films, art, and comedic social media videos.Generation180’s Comedian-in-Residence, Esteban Gast, co-created and led the project. “Artists and creators really care about climate change and want to use their talents for the greater good. Latinx creatives are an untapped resource that we can empower to mobilize their community to take action around clean energy and climate issues,” he said. Gast, the son of Colombian immigrants, was raised in Puerto Rico and Illinois and is both an award-winning stand-up comic and experienced educator.The MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, recognize outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing programs.These awards follow recognition earlier this year by the Bulldog PR Awards and the AVA Digital Awards.To learn more about these campaigns and watch influencer videos, visit generation180.org. ##About Generation180Generation180 is a national nonprofit working to inspire and equip people to take action on clean energy in their homes and communities. Momentum for clean energy and climate action is at a high point and growing, putting us on the verge of a cultural shift away from fossil fuels toward a cleaner, healthier, more equitable future for everyone. Generation180 works to accelerate this shift by providing individuals with clear pathways to action and popularizing a new narrative of agency and hope. The Climate Cultura and I’ll Drive What She’s Driving campaigns are the latest initiatives from Generation180 to use cultural strategies and creative communications rooted in behavior science to inspire climate action.

